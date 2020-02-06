Wendy Williams condemns Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill for broadcasting a drama on Twitter: They are grown up

Advertisement

Wendy Williams is all about spilling the tea, even though she thinks the Twitter feud between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill on February 5 was an excessive amount of tea to deal with. The hostess expressed her disbelief that the ex-couple was torn apart in their discussion gift.

Wendy Williams think Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill I should have dealt privately with their social media feud on Wednesday. The moderator of the discussion, 55, responded to the ex-couple’s Twitter fight on February 6, when she admitted that “none of this we should always find out.” In fact, she called Nicki of your married identity, Mrs. Petty, after the outbreak that made her laugh in her purple chair.

“We’re curious here now, but if these people saved that for themselves, we wouldn’t find out,” Wendy told her studio viewers during Scorching Matters in her presence. “You are all grown people,” she said to Nicki [37] and Meek [32]. “Why are we going to find out? Everyone, just develop and study,” Wendy concluded.

Nicki and Meek’s public back and forth began when she tweeted that Meek “let go of his fingers” after guessing one in each of her photos on social media. Nicki added that Meek had an “unhealthy, constructed face obsessed with the queen”. Nicki accused her ex-boyfriend “tweeting about my husband for a year. Speaking of which, he went to my website to see him, but he was banned,” says her husband. Kenneth Petty, She informed Meek that he should move on and reported to Meek’s pregnant girlfriend Milan Rouge Harris is “embarrassing” to him.

Meek ultimately struck again with refutations of his personal character, claiming that Nicki had achieved an evil fame within the music trade. “You are unhappy that you have been preparing to crash your husband since you said goodbye now and everyone in the industry knows you are an evil person!” He tweeted. In a separate tweet, Meek wrote: “You are full of hate and all trade knows you are full of hate”, including: “And your pocket is running low so you want to destroy me.” For permission that “bad people “may be in the rap recreation for a long time. “Everyone knows what’s going on! I’m very effective, I’m not afraid to speak up!”

The explosive Twitter fight between the exes was barely a month ago after they got into a screaming match in a surprising run-in on January 24th. Meek bought at the Maxfield boutique in West Hollywood, California when he met Nicki and she met Mann. The three got into a loud, explosive argument until Meek was escorted for security reasons.

Nicki and Meek have been at home for 2 years from 2015 to 2017. Since then, they have generally not been the friendliest exes. The rapper “Pink Print” has since moved on together with her teenage darling Kenneth. In October 2019 they closed the covenant for life.