Wendy Williams admits that Beyonce & JAY-Z should stop in the Super Bowl during the national anthem

Wendy Williams is a huge fan of Beyonce and JAY-Z, but she is not a fan of her determination to sit down during the nationwide anthem at the Tremendous Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2nd. She responded to pictures of the couple sitting with his daughter, Blue Ivy, when Demi Lovato sang before kick-off!

Beyonce and JAY-Z selected to sit on the throughout the nationwide anthem Enormous bowl on Sunday, February 2nd and Wendy Williams I’m not thrilled to say the least. The host, 55 years old, who wore her new maroon dress from Adidas x IVY PARK on her gift on Monday morning, admitted that the long-time couple should have stood with almost the entire gang during the rest in Miami, Florida. Wendy even went so far as to ask if Bey and JAY “don’t like our nation”.

“I find out nothing about you, and our nation might be in a bad way too, but there is no place I would be to be anywhere else than in America,” said Wendy when she published the headline in Sizzling Matters. She was then famous for JAY’s strong involvement in the NFL when his company Roc Nation signed a contract for the league final in August. The all-new partnership gives Roc Nation the opportunity, together with the Tremendous Bowl half-time, to influence leisure time for certain occasions to ensure that different acts are also produced.

“JAY, you could be an NFL owner [he’s an accomplice, not an owner], but you can’t treat the entire NFL personally,” Wendy said. “And Beyonce, I really like my Ivy Park, [but] you perceive every single look at you, you have to get up,” she said, including: “In case you don’t like our nation , then … “Earlier, when she decided to” move on. “In her reply to Bey and JAY at the Tremendous Bowl, Wendy said,” I don’t know anything about you, and our nation could be bad There is no place where I would live entirely than in America. “

While there were many movie stars in Tremendous Bowl LIV, the main focus early on was on Bey and JAY after they decided to use their VIP space all the time Demi LovatoEfficiency of the nationwide anthem. Her daughter, Blue ivyThe 8-year-old also sat with her father and mother throughout the melody.

The hip-hop household hasn’t dealt with the backlash, but it looks like they showed solidarity Colin Kaepernickwho sat with one knee on the sideline throughout the 2016 anthem to raise awareness of Black Lives Matter Motion. – The broadcast triggered a nationwide protest and subsequently resulted in Kaepernick no longer having an NFL job.

Many spectators noticed that the Carter sat throughout the anthem to support Kaepernick after JAY-Z finished with the NFL. While the Carters expressed support for the previous quarterback, JAY has raised criticism when his company signed Roc Nation in the league. Some called it a “betrayal” of Kaepernick.

When JAY-Z and the NFL announced the last year of the partnership, the rapper turned to Kaep’s nationwide anthem protest. “We neglect that Colin’s full factor was to take social injustice into account. In this case, it can be a success,” said Hov. “This is the next section. There are two elements to the protest. You go outside and protest whereupon the company or a specific person says: “I hear you. What can we do later?”

In the meantime, Kaepernick was not present at the Tremendous Bowl LIV to help his former staff San Francisco 49ers win the Vince Lombardi Cup over the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs31-20. As an alternative, he drove to the Schomburger heart in Harlem on Sunday for analysis in black tradition, where he served meals with the NFL participants with various volunteers for the much less fortunate Eric Reidwho has been supporting Kaepernick since he took a knee. TMZ was the first to report the information.