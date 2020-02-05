Wendy Williams accuses Kevin Hunter of banning Tyrese from the talk show

Advertisement

Wendy Williams has no disadvantage in airing her dirty laundry. She calls out soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Hunter for banning Tyrese from playing on her hit talk show.

During her “Magnificence Finds” phase, Williams left the script to share her current encounter with the “Black and Blue” actor. He told her that Hunter, as a government producer, had prevented him from appearing on the show as a result of He thought the singer was too flirtatious with Williams.

“Are you critical, Kevin? Are you critical Who are you flirting with ?! Williams exclaimed earlier than letting a fake child poke his fingers around.

Advertisement

Hunter had a baby with Sharina Hudson 12 months ago, although she was still married to the host. Williams quickly filed for divorce after that.

This is not the primary time that Williams casts a spell on her ex and his side piece. He recently joked that Hudson has been “depressing” since he started dating Hunter.