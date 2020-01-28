Welcome to Brexit Great Britain: Thousands of EU citizens are being punished - Christine Jardine

Advertisement

The Liberal Democrats tried to change the EU withdrawal law to ensure that Boris Johnson kept his promises to EU citizens in the UK, but his government knocked out the Tory MPs to vote the amendment, Christine Jardine writes.

A nice lady came to my office this week and asked for advice.

She was an Italian citizen who has lived and taught in this country in Edinburgh since 1962.

She loves Scotland and wanted to know how to stay here now that Britain will no longer be part of the EU.

While an employee found the information she needed, we talked about the more than half a century she called this country at home.

She joked that she has a plot of land here in the cemetery, so in the worst case, a little bit of Scotland is her own.

Before we joined the then EEC, she had to go to the police station every six months to register as an alien.

I will not continue to repeat the arguments about the benefits of the EU and the long-term damage that will leave our economy and our future.

This struggle is lost.

I also don’t want to get involved in senseless arguments about how Scotland chose. We are part of the UK.

Next Friday, at 11 p.m., the UK will no longer be part of the largest and most successful trading block in the world. Unfortunately, this chapter will be over.

As we enter the transition phase, the problem will ensure that we find a way to minimize the long-term economic impact, and that if this weird hover expires at the end of the year, we won’t stop with all the consequences it could have bring.

But the fleeting visit of this woman left me with a great feeling of loss.

Shamelessly pro-European

I had the same feeling when I saw photos of friends and colleagues who were preparing to leave the European Parliament for the last time.

Images of them participating in their final committee votes, handing over their security passports, saying goodbye to employees, and packing their offices.

Our 16 MPs, who were elected last May when the Liberal Democrats landed in front of the Tories and Labor in a state election for the first time in over 100 years, took their seats knowing that their term in Brussels is expected to be short ,

However, the inevitable finality of her tenure did not prevent her from showing what a dynamic and outrageously pro-European delegation of British MEPs can do when they work side by side with our neighbors to address challenges that simply do not respect national borders.

Your hard work over the past seven months has reminded me of the commitment that so many of us in this country continue to have to the ideals for which the European Union stands.

Peace. Friendship. Diversity.

Although, as I said, it is unfortunately time to accept that Britain will leave the EU this week, it does not mean that we will give up these values.

And it is up to all of us, both inside and outside of Parliament, to keep the government’s feet in front of the fire and to ensure that its commitments to those most affected by Brexit are being met.

This week in Parliament they had the opportunity to do just that by guaranteeing EU citizens the right to stay in the UK.

The amendment, which liberal democratic peers added to the EU Withdrawal Act in the House of Lords, was only intended to keep Boris Johnson’s repeated promise that EU citizens’ right to remain in the UK is automatically guaranteed.

Most vulnerable Most vulnerable

But instead of putting politics aside and doing the right thing, the government has forced its MPs to vote the amendment and leave EU citizens in a cloud of uncertainty, without physical proof of their status and with a strict deadline that many do not will be possible to meet.

This means that tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of otherwise entitled persons live without papers in just 18 months and are punished. Inevitably, the most vulnerable are the most at risk: young people in care, the elderly and the marginalized.

The government also instructed MEPs to coordinate provisions that would have protected the right of unaccompanied refugee children in other parts of Europe to reunite with their family members in the UK.

Regardless of whether we are in Europe or not, we cannot stand by while ministers are using Brexit to undermine the proud British tradition of protecting some of the world’s most vulnerable.

The Lib Dems will continue to fight for these children.

We will urge the Home Office to restore protection for refugee children in Europe and we have put in place new legislation that will allow unaccompanied children in the UK to support close family members who join them.

We owe all of this and more to people, like this lady who came to my office to make sure we don’t lose what we have worked so hard in four decades.

Christine Jardine is the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West

