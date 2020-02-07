WEIGHT OF THE WORLD Finale postponed by six weeks

Advertisement

Updated February 7, 2020: Doom Patrol: The Weight of Worlds # 7, the finale of Gerard Way’s second volume in the series, has been postponed for another two weeks and is scheduled to be released on March 11th.

The publisher did not provide a reason for the change, but informed retailers that they would like to cancel orders for the planned collection of the current story sheet and withdraw them at a later date.

Original story January 17th, 2020: DC informed retailers about Black Label Doom Patrol: The Weight of Worlds # 7 was postponed for four weeks. Originally requested for January 29, the series finale is now expected for February 26.

Simultaneously with this news, DC also changed the release date of the standard paperback collection and also moved it back one month – from April 1st to May 6th.

Dan DiDio, co-editor of DC, recently told retailers that due to delays in some black label titles, DC “will only advertise something if we are certain that this material will be released as planned.”

Here is the updated announcement for the series finale:

DOOM PATROL: WORLD WEIGHT # 7

written by GERARD WAY and JEREMY LAMBERT

Art and cover by NICK DERINGTON

Everyone has to be kept like a baby. Tie yourself up, slip into a friend’s arms and buckle up for the exciting end of Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds.

ON SALE 02.26.20

$ 3.99 | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

FINAL ISSUE