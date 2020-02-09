Weekly twin horoscope

Advertisement

Snappy style is in your zodiac DNA, twins, but for the next two months, you may want to exchange the sequins and shredded denim for clean lines and nifty fabrics. Starting this Monday, February 3rd, your ruler, the expressive Mercury, is going on an extensive journey through the fish (with a brief review of Aquarius from March 4th to 16th) to your tenth house of leadership, status and career for to activate for almost two months! Signaling success on first impact may require some wardrobe changes between now and April 11th. You may need to mitigate, but there is a reason for the exercise. If you don’t overwhelm people with “Fashun”, you can focus on other things, such as a joint moneymaking mission. During this time, you can position yourself as an expert and use your skills to make YOU shine. Brain up: Mercury will decline from February 16 to March 9, a time when you may rebel against being cast as a role model. Like it or not, twins, people will look up to you. And even if you wear it in purple patent leather à la signmate Prince, you are called to embody a feeling of authority. Work with a coach or join a mastermind group if you find it difficult. Since Mercury controls your social interactions, being part of an elite club or membership can also help to improve your game. Treat all interactions as potential business deals without being obsessed with too many results. Get to know common values ​​with colleagues and steer conversations towards common goals. Have your “elevator parking space” rehearsed and delivered. Can you describe your passion project in three sentences or less? While raving about enthusiasm is easy for you, you need to explain the benefits to others. This creates a real win-win situation.

Ready to revolutionize your love life? On Friday, Venus struts in the ram and activates your experimental eleventh house by March 4th. Single twins, look around. Before St. Valentine appears, you may have new thoughts about a specific person in your inner circle. Suddenly, this platonic buddy seems to be worth expanding a “benefit package”. The boundary between the familiar and the lover can blur in many ways during this transit, but that’s not always a bad thing – especially before Mercury’s February 16 retreat when the lines of communication become less clear. Couples can bring the fun back into their relationship by organizing group evenings with their mutual friends. The eleventh house also rules technology. So if you’re actively looking for love, tap a new app. All it takes is a fateful blow to the right.

Another cooperative wave is coming this Sunday, February 9th (in some places late into the night on Saturday), when a groundbreaking full moon in Leo sets fire to your house of communication and collaboration. A merger that has been tightening since the summer could become an official joint venture in the next two weeks. If you already know who your “twin” should be, take the initiative and make a bold proposal. Are you still working for the perfect plus? The ideal partner is someone whose talents and abilities harmonize with yours and overlap just enough without replicating them. On the other hand, you should give yourself permission to take a step back when a certain tag team effort reaches the point where the yield drops. You can deliberately disconnect yourself from this less dynamic duo. Acknowledge the gains, but don’t waste time pumping a dry well. This moonlift can bring recognition to your work for writers, broadcasters and workshop staff. Polish it and then put it out there. A excited audience awaits you!

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.