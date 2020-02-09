Weekly Scorpio Horoscope

Advertisement

Let your imagination run wild – and your energy! Creativity requires a free hand from this Monday, February 3rd, as the messenger Mercury opens an “artist house” in Pisces and your passionate, romantic fifth house. In 2020, you’ll get two extended months to let your hair fall, as Mercury hovers three times longer than usual due to a reversal from February 16 to March 9. Take all judgments off the table between now and April 11th and give yourself permission to explore the outer realms of the possible. Don’t let your process get messy and don’t throw away your sketches and notes in moments of spirited frustration that can easily occur during the retreat, or when Mercury makes a brief retreat to Aquarius from March 4th to 16th. You could rethink these “junk” ideas and discover the genius germs in them. This Mercury phase also makes you a shameless love junkie! Your careful shield may think that declarations of love are off-putting, but if you’re TOO mysterious, you may miss an opportunity. Be more obvious with your “gestures” and see how things flow. Paired scorpions should add more game dates and cultural activities to the shared calendar. Any type of collaborative project, from founding a cover band to renovating your bedroom, will be a strong adhesion promoter. Fame could haunt you whether you like it or not, Scorpio. If you want to present something to the world, invest in some style improvements, book a photo or video shoot (again taking into account the blackout dates from February 16 to March 9) and let the 2020 rebranding begin!

If you still define what a “healthy relationship” looks like, just wait until Friday. Venus, the planet of love, makes a four-week visit to Aries and your sixth house of physical and spiritual wellbeing. How you feel inside is closely related to the love that you are ready to receive. While the sixth house ruled selfless service while the Aries warrior ruled this sector of your solar card, you may have given until it hurts. Stop sacrificing yourself at the expense of self-sufficiency. Weekly massages, nutritious meals (eaten at regular intervals), training, sweaty prayers during yoga (and in the infrared sauna) – give yourself these things and you have a lot more energy to share them with others. And take an honest look: Which aspects of your romantic dreams or expectations could withstand optimization? As an extremely emotional scorpion, you need clarity of your love interest by March 4. When in an LTR, don’t ignore the little things that keep the relationship wheel going, like sharing meals and making financial decisions together and helping each other’s dreams. Single? You might be looking at someone in the yoga studio or in line for a green smoothie, so stay open.

On Sunday, February 9th (in some places late Saturday evening), shiny golden stars appear, while the full moon in Leo ushers in a dazzling two-week career. This madness rewards all of your tedious efforts over the past six months. Congratulations, Scorpio – but now the big question is: what do you want to do with it? Do you want to stay with your current appearance? If so, what would make you happier – a promotion, a raise or maybe a new position? Make sure you include all the responsibilities, resources, and perks you want, and then set up time for a performance review. On the other hand, this could be the perfect moment to start your own dream project if you wait your time for a sign that it is “safe” to set out on your own. Even if you sign your own paychecks, you should use this weekend to think deeply about what you need to feel professionally fulfilled. Some scorpions may notice that they have gone as far as possible in their current area or have no connection to them. Confirm everything you have achieved (and what you have learned!), And think of another step that may be more enjoyable. If you need to brush up on your skills, sign up for training before Monday.

