Weekly cancer horoscope

Your protective case could get a little thicker this Monday, February 3rd, but that’s not a bad thing! While Heavenly Celebrity Mercury invades Pisces and your indie-spirited ninth house, you have no patience until April 11th for people intruding into your personal space. Guarding your solo time like a hawk could become your “new normal” during this Mercury. The cycle will be extended from February 16 to March 9 due to a reverse engineering process. Just try not to lift your walls so high that nobody can get in. The purpose of this exercise is to make more room for exploring your personal passions. But if you isolate yourself too much, you could get into a melancholy slump. In the next ten weeks, say “yes, please” to adventurous trips, mind-expanding courses and retreats, and anything that activates your entrepreneurship. There’s a big, wide world out there, and your inner Magellan craves new inspiration. Yes, cancer, you should consider the Mercury retrograde clause if these backspin rides are scheduled from February 16 to March 9. Confirm your reservations in triplicate and take no chances while away from eating sketchy street food or eating accommodations simply because they’re insanely cheap. If you stray from the path, consult a certified local guide. But don’t let retrograde phobia hold you at home. During this ten-week cycle, a change of scene can recharge your creative powers – and possibly discover a new “home” or a place you will one day move to. Multi-cultural mix brings a refreshing wave of energy into your social life, and a flirtatious or creative spark can even lead to a sexy mashup. How do you say “text me” in Swedish, Spanish or Swahili?

Head up: you may need to put a comb and a hair dryer into the boho backpack you’re currently carrying. On Friday, the image-conscious Venus plunges into the ram and your tenth house of ambition and brings enchanting energy into your professional life – and a targeted mood in your love life. Contact a graphic designer to improve your pitches, presentations, and graphics for social media. And because Venus is the planet of love, certain types of cancer shouldn’t overlook anyone as a potential romantic partner, including the cute colleague who keeps looking at your desk after “getting a page out of the printer”. Of course, caution is advised, but if there is a real love relationship, you owe it to yourself to pursue it – in your free time. Linked? Find out how you and your S.O. can set up a joint company or set other standards that can improve your life together.

You can make money while on the go this weekend. On Sunday, February 9th (in some places late on Saturday evening), a groundbreaking full moon in Leo will electrify your money house. Whether this means an increase in your income, an unexpected payment of capital or a completely new approach to your savings plan, things can change suddenly. (Or make a thick stack of hundred-dollar bills out of it.) When you’re ready to start a career, move around the construction sites and let those around you know about your intentions. Contact former colleagues who are able to put their feet in doors you want to walk through. Be discreet if this means checking in with the “competition” as it is never worth burning a bridge! If you’re happy with the status quo, you may finally get recognition for the work you’ve been involved in for the past six months. Bravo for it! But then it’s up to you to use this for a raise or promotion. Have you been a good cancer and lost part of your income? This full moon in the decadent lion gives you the green light to beautify something you drool over. And if others have played an important role in your success, do something good to say thank you. A chic dinner, your pleasure, is a great way to pay for it in advance.

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.