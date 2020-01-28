Advertisement

Welcome to the penultimate Guardian’s weekly Brexit briefing – after more than three and a half years and nearly 170 payments, this newsletter will arrive in your inbox for the last time on February 4, four days after the Great -Brittany has officially left the EU.

Full daily live coverage of talks on the bloc’s future relationship with its first ex-member will, of course, continue in the Guardian as they progress, while our Brexit Means podcast … will provide information in-depth monthly.

As Britain gradually disengages from the EU, European coverage of the Guardian will grow and deepen. In the meantime, enjoy the continental conversation on our Europe Now pages here and subscribe to our bi-monthly Europe newsletter.

Best stories

Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill has passed its final hurdle after the government overturned five House of Lords amendments. The Queen gave her royal assent by making a law, and Conservative MPs applauded the European Union law (withdrawal agreement).

In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the Presidents of the European Commission and of the Council, signed the withdrawal agreement with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. “Things will inevitably change but our friendship will remain. We are entering a new chapter as partners and allies, ”said Michel.

After crossing the Channel, the British Prime Minister then added his signature to the Downing Street Agreement, hailing a “fantastic moment” which he said would end years of “argument and division” and prove a positive change for the UK:

We can now move forward as a single country – with a government focused on providing better public services, better opportunities and unlocking the potential of every corner of our brilliant UK.

In Davos, however, Sajid Javid had to tone down his remarks from the previous week that business leaders should get used to life outside the single market and the customs union. The UK would not stray from EU regulations “just for fun,” promised the Chancellor.

Businesses weren’t too reassured: The Institute of Directors warned it would take time to prepare a new relationship with the EU by December, and demanded that the government urgently publish its targets for the next step in the talks. (Brexit secretary Steve Barclay later said this would happen in early February.)

Meanwhile, it turned out that the “simple” document that Northern Ireland companies will need to complete to send goods to Britain after Brexit (and that Johnson said companies can throw it in the trash) was makes it a complex form that includes 31 data elements.

Barnier and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned in Dublin that a unified EU would continue to protect the interests of its members in the “very difficult” talks to come. Varadkar told the BBC separately that the EU would likely “have the upper hand” and could use its leverage over the financial sector to secure concessions on fishing.

Pascal Canfin, one of the main French MEPs and close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, reiterated that any attempt by the British government to seek full access to European markets without alignment with EU fundamental standards for nature protection , the climate, workers’ rights and state aid was “absurd” and would be rejected.

Barnier then got the message out and firmly rejected Johnson’s claims that there would be no control over goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland after Brexit, claiming that the UK had them accepted and that they were “not dispensable”.

And British hopes of maintaining a post-Brexit data flow with the EU, considered vital for security and the economy, were in danger of being jeopardized after the Netherlands raised questions about the Kingdom’s poor record – United in matters of protection of personal information.

And after that

Brexit Day will be celebrated by voters in Parliament Square in London, and a clock counting the last hour will be projected at No. 10 Downing Street, but January 31 will not be marked by any official appearance.

As soon as the clock strikes at 11 p.m. (midnight in Brussels), the United Kingdom will no longer be a member of the EU and British citizens will no longer be citizens of the EU. Its 73 MEPs will no longer sit in the European Parliament, British ministers will no longer sit in European Council meetings.

Few others will notice a big difference yet, as the UK will remain a member of the single market and the customs union until the end of the transitional period in December, so that the free movement of goods , people, services and capital will apply.

What happens after December 2020 is unclear; future relations between the EU and its first ex-member remain to be negotiated. Much will depend on the extent to which the UK government wants to deviate from the EU regulation – whether or not it abides by a “level playing field”.

Official talks are expected to start in early March. David Frost, Prime Minister’s Chief Adviser for Europe, will lead trade negotiations with the EU on his behalf, leading a task force of 40 reporting to Downing Street. The Department for Exit from the EU (DExEU) is due to close on 31 January.

Here you will find a fairly comprehensive explanation from the Guardian Brexit on how we got to this point and what we can expect in the next 11 months.

The best of the rest

Comment at the top

As we leave the EU, we must not forget what was earned while we were members, argues Andrew Rawnsley in The Observer:

For the Brexiters, this Friday may be an evening to savor. For those who will feel a deep sense of loss, this will be an opportunity for anxiety. Indifference will be the least appropriate emotion. Twilight falls on an extremely important and in many ways fruitful long period of our modern history. What comes next, no one is sure, especially not those who wanted this break the most.

Top tweet

Cared for. On Philip Pullman’s grammatical opposition to the new 50p piece:

