Weekly Aquarius Horoscope

The main focus this Monday, February 3rd, is on your finances, as savvy Mercury flows into the fish and charges your solar second home, AKA, the “financial district” of your chart. They have hosted the messenger planet in the past few weeks, which undoubtedly leads to fascinating self-exploration and the ideas “Wouldn’t it be crazy if …?” Has led. Now the rubber hits the street and it’s time to build the project manager’s chapeau. How can you finance these visionary dreams? Who and what would be involved? No need to step on the gas, Aquarius. For one thing, Mercury will hover here until April 11 – with the exception of a short jump back to your sign from March 4 to 16. Mercury will also decline from February 16 to March 9 (sigh). This can lead to some annoying slowdowns, but it takes time for research, reviews, and revisions. If you move on after March 9th, you will know that you are taking the smartest steps. Could your professional database use a restart? Social Mercury activates your natural networking gifts. Assemble yourself after work (and hire a babysitter or a babysitter if necessary) so that you can become an integral part of some industry events that strengthen your credibility. Even if you are only in circulation, collecting friends has always been a successful strategy from Aquarius to keep the coffers full. You never know when a new acquaintance needs someone with exactly your skills or vice versa. And as Mercury reverses from February 16 to March 9, reconnect to people you’ve worked with in the past. A reunification tour or a profitable second act could be planned for 2020!

On Friday, Venus, the planet of love, sneaks into the ram and your seductive third house until March 4th. If your animal magnetism subsides, individual water carriers are required. But at this flirtatious stage, you may be more interested in finding some attractive candidates than looking for The One. Romance can sprout in the friend zone. So don’t be surprised if you and one of your friends start to look a little differently. Of course, given Mercury’s reverse engineering for half of this Venus cycle (after February 16), it may be better to recognize the attraction FIRST before you simply act on it. As your sapiosexual sign knows well, speaking about chemistry (even intellectualizing) can be as hot as tearing off your clothes … well, almost. Look out for warning signs that someone you may be falling in love with is not available. Enjoy the slow build-up and you won’t fall into THIS trap again. Attached? Get yourself sexy back with a spontaneous road trip, couples’ “play shop” or other common activities such as wine clubs, indoor climbing or competition trivia. When you share a personal passion, you can connect and talk about new things – and your relationship stays fresh.

Partnerships get another strong boost this Sunday, February 9 (late Saturday night in some locations) when Leo’s only full moon of the year activates your relationship zone. This moon lift can give an important connection a serious dynamic. No matter whether it’s about love, business or creative collaboration, you will experience a lot more in a moment. Some aquarists may check to see if your heart is there and you are ready to do anything – or if it is time to consider an exit strategy. Things could become “official” in the next two weeks, and without your full commitment, it will be a half-hearted effort at best. What do you need to get involved, water carrier? Formulate it and check if your potential other half is ready to meet your conditions. If you feel like cutting bait, this full moon can give you the strength to run away once and for all. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially if you’ve invested so much to make it work. Sometimes there is the perspective you need when you are at a distance. Don’t let anyone “guilty” you of making a decision. This is yours and yours to do alone. And when your heart says, “Yes!” – buckle up, because the developments are picking up speed!

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.