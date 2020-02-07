Weber Metals in Paramount fires 150 employees, citing the Boeing Max crisis - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Weber Metals Inc., a Paramount-based company that forges high-performance components for the aerospace industry, has announced that it will fire an estimated 150 employees due to uncertainty surrounding the Boeing 737 Max program.

The planned cuts, which are due to take effect on March 23, were announced in a notification of employee adjustment and retraining received by the Ministry of Employment Development last month. Dawn Kazoleas, Weber’s vice president of human resources and compliance, said the number of cuts could change.

“This is based on the best information currently available to us, but may change due to events beyond our control,” Kazoleas wrote in the WARN letter.

The cuts will affect 33 blacksmiths, as well as designers, laboratory technicians, maintenance mechanics, press workers, saw operators and a variety of other positions.

The workers are not represented by a union, Kazoleas said, and they have no “collateral rights”. The collateral rights allow an older worker to replace a less older worker if fewer workers are employed and the older worker is qualified to do so.

Weber’s dismissal did not explain why jobs are being cut. However, according to company spokeswoman Erin Wilson, the savings are due to the uncertainty surrounding Boeing’s 737 Max program. Weber manufactures structural components for Boeing, and with this program in the air, fewer workers are needed.

The company also maintains a shipping facility in Compton.

Transition to employment

Wilson put the number of layoffs at 130 and said Weber would work with America’s employment agencies to help displaced people find employment outside the company.

The 737 Max has been earthed around the world since March after two fatal accidents that killed 346 people. The crashes were linked to a safety system that pushed the nose of the plane down if it rose too quickly and there was a risk of stalling.

On Thursday, Boeing announced that a new software problem had been discovered on the 737 Max, according to CNN, but the company does not anticipate a further delay in restarting.

Weber, 16706 Garfield Ave. in Paramount is a division of Otto Fuchs, a German company whose products also serve the automotive, construction and industrial sectors. In October 2018, Weber presented a 60,000-ton forging press at the Paramount plant. The press was an investment of $ 180 million, the world’s largest private investment in forging metal for the aerospace industry.

When this announcement was made, Weber said it would double his employment to 800 jobs, adding that the massive press would allow the Otto Fuchs Aerospace Group to manufacture “some of the largest monolithic forgings in the world”.