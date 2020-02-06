Advertisement

I underwent female genital mutilation at the age of seven when I was on vacation in Djibouti. When I returned to school in the UK, my teacher told me that this was “girl like me”.

Fortunately, this type of response is no longer widespread and this country is much better equipped to protect girls at risk. FGM is now seen as a global problem that we know affects more than 200 million women and girls around the world.

However, an additional 68 million girls are estimated to be at risk in the next 10 years, and ending FGM is a major challenge. Funding – especially for frontline activists – is almost non-existent. But this is where the change begins. Efforts to end FGM are led by the grassroots, usually survivors.

The pioneering activism of Jaha Dukureh, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and founder of Safe Hands for Girls, has revived the African movement to end FGM. In 2015, she almost single-handedly made the country unite and persuade the Gambian government to ban the practice.

In recent years, Safe Hands for Girls, in cooperation with the Gambian Ministry of Education, has started a nationwide bus tour with thousands of students to awaken the passion for ending FGM in this generation.

The campaign was strongly supported on social media and the positive message of change in the Gambian society was quickly adopted. The ministry contacted each school in advance and asked them to encourage young people to participate fully. This meant that activists could lead assemblies, speak with entire classes, and spend a lot of time in each school to talk to girls, boys, and their teachers.

Prevalence statistics to be released later this year are expected to show a decrease in FGM in The Gambia, where the decline in infants and very young girls is so common that any change is likely to be seen more quickly than elsewhere.

Jaha Dukureh is a pioneer in ending FGM in The Gambia. Photo: Mae Ryan / The Guardian

Kenya, where the practice was banned in 2011, is the world leader in reducing FGM prevalence.

Headed by Dr. Josephine Kulea uses the Samburu Girls Foundation Education to protect girls from FGM and promote their human rights. More than a thousand young women were rescued and placed in the organization’s rescue center. The institution also works for Somali, Maasai, Zamburu and Pokotian communities by speaking in Swahili to unite these different cultural groups against FGM and child marriage.

Aside from this work, the Samburu Girls Foundation helps file cases against policy makers who fail to implement the 2011 FGM ban, which is not applicable in certain regions. The Samburu region, where more than 80% of women and girls are killed, is one of several regions where the prevalence remains high.

The foundation also helped close the case of Dr. To defend Tatu Kamau, who is currently being tried by the Kenyan Supreme Court. Kamau is trying to legalize FGM for adult women, which could have serious consequences not only in Kenya, but around the world.

The UN has set a deadline of 2030 to end FGM. With this in mind, I helped found the Five Foundation, a global partnership to end FGM and close a gap in the movement.

The Five Foundation works with major charities like ActionAid, Plan International, and Women for Women International, as well as dozens of grassroots groups like Samburu Girls Foundation and Safe Hands for Girls. We all have to work together as much as we can.

We also urge foundations and governments to change the way we fund efforts to end FGM. This means finally trusting and supporting activists like Dukureh and Kulea, who are the most credible and effective actors in change – but who have been left out of the equation for far too long.

