We live for the K-Pop group Red Velvet as Trolls

Published on February 9, 2020 at 6:14 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Are You Ready For This? We are sure.

SM Town released the character posters for the K-pop group Red Velvet, which will play trolls in the upcoming Trolls World Tour, on Sunday, February 9th. Irene plays a pink-haired baby bun, Seulgi plays a blonde Gomdori, Wendy plays the blue-colored Wani, Joy plays the green-haired Ari, while Yeri plays the purple-haired Kim Petit.

Red Velvet is managed by SM Entertainment.

The Trolls World Tour is the sequel to the 2016 Trolls. Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that their tribe is just one of a total of 6 strains that represent different music genres. It is not clear what role the troll versions of Red Velvet will play in the film.

However, one thing is certain – they will join a large cast that includes James Corden, Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Gwen Stefani, Icona Pop and Kunal Unter others Nayyar, Jamie Dornan, J. Balvin and Kenan Thompson.

Red Velvet’s “Zimzalabim” from EP The ReVe Festival: Day 1 was featured in one of the trailers of the upcoming film.

The Trolls World Tour will hit theaters in April 2020. – Rappler.com