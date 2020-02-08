Advertisement

Craig Patrick remembers the “Miracle on Ice” primarily as a “Herb Brooks story”.

As the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Olympic Men’s Hockey Team’s gold medal victory approaches, Patrick – who served as Brooks ‘assistant coach for one of the most memorable moments in American hockey history – recalls what’ the miracle “means to him and to the country so many years later via a conference call Friday. For the man who won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it all started with a hockey legend in Brooks and his master plan.

“The efforts of all players for seven months – [Brooks] pushed them hard for seven months and I witnessed every second,” Patrick told reporters. “What strikes me most is that they definitely deserved a gold medal. It didn’t matter that they defeated the Russians, they definitely deserved to get the gold medal with the effort and time they put into leaving it all to happen.”

Patrick complimented the lifelike image of the 2004 Disney movie Miracle on how Brooks approached developing a selection that could win the 1980 tournament, and said the coach approached him almost a year in advance for a job with his staff. When Brooks decided who would include his selection of amateurs to go against the pseudo-professional team of the Soviet Union, he knew that the college players who were more used to playing against than with each other would not gel without an incentive.

“He said,” The guys from the team don’t love each other, “Patrick said.” They had been fighting each other for years for national championships and the only way [Brooks] to know how to make a team out of them is to be precise to do what he did. Just as you described it [in the movie] – he wanted them to unite against him. “

The United States, of course, upset the Soviet Union – which at that time had won five of the six previous Olympic gold medals – in the medal round and won gold by beating Finland. The win caused the team and story to arise in the hockey legend, something that Patrick remembered when he returned from the tournament that year in Lake Placid, New York.

“We were with four people to a trailer in the Olympic village, no TV, no newspaper,” Patrick said. “We had no idea what was going on across the country. President Carter sent Air Force One to pick us up [when they returned] and go to D.C. for lunch at the White House.”

“We just tried to win a hockey game, a hockey tournament,” he added.

It doesn’t matter where Patrick’s memories of the 1980 team roamed – from the 13 players who skated in the NHL to flying to Washington to meet Jimmy Carter – he always went back to Brooks, who died in 2003 at the age of 66 .

“Herb was a special guy. He kept a lot to himself, but I stayed with him for seven months, so I got to know him pretty well, “Patrick said.” I remember many, many nights, waking up at two or three in the morning, and he had all the lights on in the room, and he would scratch things on his paper. He would look at me and say “what?” Don’t you get ideas in the middle of the night? “