Published on February 10, 2020 at 1:22 pm

Updated February 10, 2020 at 1:22 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – The hotly contested television giant ABS-CBN has charged the Attorney General (OSG) with filing a Quo Warranto petition, calling it “a serious prejudice against millions of Filipinos who are committed to news, entertainment, and the public.” Leave service on the network. “

“We repeat that everything we do is in compliance with the law. We have not violated the law. This case appears to be an attempt to deprive Filipinos of ABS-CBN services, ”said the network managed by Lopez. (READ: Timeline: Duterte against the franchise extension of ABS-CBN)

Prosecutor General Jose Calida broke legal limits on Monday, February 10, and filed a Quo Warranto petition with the Supreme Court to lift the franchise of ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN convergence, alleging the network:

Violation of the constitutional restrictions on foreign property through the use of Filipino depository receipts or PDRs “like Rappler”.

Participate in “highly abusive practices, a few of which benefit millions of its loyal subscribers”

Introduction of the products ABS-CBN TV Plus, KBO Channel, supposedly without the necessary permits

In a statement, ABS-CBN said its PDRs have been valued and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange. (READ: Misunderstandings about PDRs)

“These are the same tools that other broadcasters use to raise capital to improve services,” said ABS-CBN.

“The capital we raised from the PDRs has enabled us to provide services to nearly 90% of the Philippines and to our SAWs around the world.”

The network also insisted that its broadcast offerings, such as KBO, received the necessary regulatory and regulatory approvals and were not banned by the franchisee.

ABS-CBN also defended its ownership of ABS-CBN Convergence, declaring that it was conducted under the same laws and structures that were used by other telecommunications companies.

“The Senate, the House of Representatives and the Executive have assured the public that our franchise company can go through the proper renewal process in a fair manner. For this purpose, the filing of the Quo Warranto case is not in time given the fact that Congress is meeting has already resumed, “said ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com