SALT LAKE CITY – The Denver Nuggets had seven healthy players who had to face Utah Jazz and believed they had nothing to lose.

Thanks to a remarkable accomplishment by Nikola Jokic, the tired nuggets were able to overcome significant obstacles on Wednesday evening and record an unlikely 98-95 victory over Utah Jazz.

“We believed and didn’t want to let this game go. We have excuses. We have seven people … but we wanted to give ourselves a chance and give 100 percent of ourselves,” said Jokic, who finished with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists ,

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jokic is the 10th player with 30 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assist triple-doubles in the history of the NBA and only the second in 35 years (joining DeMarcus Cousins) who achieved the statistical feat in a has victory.

Jokic made 13 of these 14 field goal attempts with Rudy Gobert as his main defender.

“Joker was incredible. He played cat and mouse with Gobert, ”said Jamal Murray.

The nuggets had such a short bank because they were part of a four-team, twelve-player deal one day before the close and there were many injuries.

“This was our best win of the year,” said Denver coach Mike Malone.

This was shown when the players, including all injured nuggets, celebrated on the pitch after the last buzzer.

Murray scored 31 points and the Nuggets held the jazz in the final from 7:08 to a field goal.

“Who gave us the chance to win this game? Nobody! This is a testament to the trust, courage and resilience we have, ”said Malone.

Mike Conley scored 21 points but missed a floater eight seconds before the end that would have given jazz the lead. Gary Harris, who missed all 13 of his field goal attempts, scored two free throws, with 5.8 left for the final lead.

“It’s hard to win games if you don’t do defensive (good) things. Offensively, we had too many sales and too many breakdowns,” said Conley.

Jokic scored his 11th triple double of the season and luckily for Denver, Murray was able to play two games in two nights after being absent from eleven games due to an ankle injury.

“It hurts now, but it’s easier if you take pictures,” said Murray.

Donovan Mitchell had 18 points in 8v24 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic 16 points and Gobert 16 points and 14 rebounds for jazz, which lost its fifth consecutive game after winning 18 out of 20.

“There is no way for us to be who we want to be and who we were (and lose) this game,” said Mitchell.

Jazz led 71-56 after Conley’s fifth 3-point game before the weary nuggets started a 20-4 run, which was cut off by Monte Morris’ jumper who had given Denver the first lead with 76-75 since the first quarter ,

Jokic and Murray went to the bank to rest, and jazz moved and was not stopped – even when the Denver duo returned.

The jazz started with an 11: 1 run, highlighted by a Clarkson-to-Mitchell-Alley-oop-Dunk.

But Torrey Craig, who harassed Mitchell in several below-average games, hit a 3-pointer and then blocked the Utah guard, causing another layup and the nuggets closed within 92-89. Jokic hit a 17-foot run that reduced Utah’s lead to 93-91.

“Nobody expected us to win, so we just had that game-free mentality,” said Murray. “We were certainly tired, but we’ve been there before and found a way to do it and take the shots we wanted and then get the stops we needed.”

Last week, the Nuggets won two games against Utah and Milwaukee. They won two games again in a row and defeated jazz one night after a 127-99 win over Portland on Tuesday.

“Before the break, this is the perfect time to take some wins and this is when we really wanted to steal,” said Jokic.

