LOS ANGELES, USA – Tiger Woods was on track and fought when news began spreading that his former training partner Kobe Bryant had died.

The vote at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in Southern California on Sunday, January 27, became gloomy quickly, according to Rich Lerner, who commented on American television.

“Honestly quiet on the Torrey Pines site,” he said. “People had their heads bowed and looked at their cell phones trying to get a grip on the terrible reality.”

“This place was absolutely shaken.”

Yet caddy Joey LaCava managed to keep the news of Tiger Woods, who knew Bryant and whose career went well with the Laker for a long time.

“I tried to win the golf tournament,” Woods said immediately after the round. “Joey realized I was behind that and didn’t want to distract me with that kind of news.”

“People shouted,” Do it for Mamba. ” Now I understand, “said Woods, referring to Bryant’s nickname.” People scream things all the time, so I was just struggling, doing my own thing. “

“I grew up as a diehard Laker fan. He was part of the most historic franchise in the NBA. Ultimate toughness. Ultimate competitor.”

Before Woods moved to Florida, he lived not far from Bryant just outside of Los Angeles.

“I had a house in Newport (beach). We’d train together and hang out a little, but when I sold that house, I didn’t see him that often. Sometimes he reached out and I would reach him.”

“I always got up early, he would get up early and we would train. He missed being competitive,” Woods told the media “8 or 9 minutes” after hearing the news.

“We are very similar”

“We are really committed on the mental side – the preparation (of) how much it takes to be prepared. I don’t have to respond like he does in my sport,” Woods said.

“We can take our time, but you still have to pay attention to the details – he probably did better than any other player in NBA history.”

“He paid attention to details, to those little things.”

“That’s where he and I really made contact. We are very similar.”

Woods, who is 44, turned professional in August 1996. Bryant, who was 41, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in June that year before being traded to the Lakers and made his NBA debut in November that year.

“He entered the competition and I became a pro more or less at the same time. We had our 20-year run together.”

“It is incredible, the reality that he is no longer here,” said Woods. – Rappler.com

