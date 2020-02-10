Advertisement

“I dedicate this to all indigenous children around the world who want to make art, dance and write stories,” said Taika Waititi, New Zealand filmmaker of Nazi satire, Jojo Rabbit, when he received his Oscar on Monday. “We are the original storytellers, and we can make it here.”

Waititi was the first Māori filmmaker to win an adapted screenwriting Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, which he adopted from the 2008 novel Caging Skies. Waititi was also the director of the film and played the comedian Adolf Hitler in the film.

Jojo Rabbit tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy named Jojo, a member of the Hitler Youth, whose imaginary friend Adolf Hitler is himself and who discovers that his mother hides a Jewish girl in the family home.

A radiant Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, congratulated Waititi on her weekly press conference.

“I know we’re all incredibly proud of him,” she said. “I don’t see a lot of films, but I saw this and not many people could make such a great film.”

Christine Leunens, the author of the novel Waititi adapted, told the Guardian after the ceremony that those behind the film “were about to have a much-needed drink.”

“I feel that Taika picked up the story’s message and conveyed it with hope and humor to a contemporary audience. He conveyed the message that history has become relevant again today,” she said of interpreting her “caution.” “by the filmmaker” historical novel.

Leunens said the film showed cinema-goers that “we have a choice, will we go back to that kind of thinking … consider, inferior … or will we go ahead and bring more love and compassion into our relationships? “

She had looked closely at Waititi’s work when she found out that he wanted to choose the rights for the film.

“It was very special, tragedy and humor,” she said. “I live in New Zealand and I think the Māori have such a wonderful sense of humor, so warm and so inclusive.”

Ella Henry, a commentator on the Māori film industry at Auckland University of Technology, said Waititi, although the story wasn’t native at first sight, told it in a manner that was consistent with Māori storytelling traditions.

“When you watch Taika’s films evolve to express traumas with humor and pathos, he increases survival by giving these stories this pathos, humor, and resilience,” she said. “So I would say it’s a very Māori story.”

Jojo Rabbit was also nominated for the prestigious Best Picture category of the Academy Awards. The film also received a nod for the best-adapted script, editing, costume design, production design and best supporting actress for Scarlett Johansson, who plays Jojo’s mother.

Henry said Waititi drew attention to the makers of Māori – but he was more than just a visible figure in the film industry.

“He expressed his sensitivity to indigenous peoples by asking producers to ensure that there were indigenous trainees in every department,” she said of Waiti’s directorial work for the Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok.

In 2005 Waititi received his first Oscar nomination for the short film Two Cars, One Night.