Advertisement

Tammie Lyle, a single mother in Richmond, Virginia, was evicted from her home in July 2019 after the rental agency of her apartment complex found that her older daughter was living with her.

“In the end, I was with the whole family – myself, four children, three grandchildren, we had to go. We stayed in a hotel for a while and then we all separated, ”said Lyle. “We all now live in different houses. We had to change children’s schools and missed a lot of time from work because we are not together and have no childcare. “

She has two jobs, one at Amazon and one in a 7-Eleven store, and sometimes she has a third when she finds the extra job.

Advertisement

Lyle’s story is just one of many when it comes to a modern American phenomenon: a plague of evictions that devastate the lives of vulnerable families. In the United States, an estimated 2.3 million Americans were driven out of their homes in the last year of available data, 2016, as U.S. rents continue to rise, affordable housing is disappearing, and the legal system is geared towards wealthy landlords rather than tenants.

The effects of eviction are often catastrophic.

“Once you’ve been driven out of your house, everything is upside down,” added Lyle.

Tammie Lyle. Photo: Courtesy of Tammie Lyle

Her clearance reduced her creditworthiness, making it difficult to rent another apartment, especially in Richmond, where rents in parts of the city have increased 30% since 2012 and clearance rates are the second highest among major cities in the United States. There were 6,435 evictions in Richmond in 2016, which is 11.44% of all tenants in the city, which is approximately three to four times the national eviction rate.

In Virginia, organizers and lawyers argue that the judicial systems tend to favor landlords over tenants, leading to a large number of eviction suits.

“People can be run over in front of these courts and they don’t really have much remedy to go back and show what was wrong,” said Omari al-Qadaffi, a housing broker at the Legal Aid Justice Center in Richmond. He also noted that tenants must pay a three-month rent deposit to appeal a court decision regardless of their income, and that the city has seen the destruction of social housing and landlords refusing to accept subsidized housing vouchers.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) manages 4,000 public housing across Richmond and has been criticized by housing managers for high clearance rates.

In 2017, 1,460 tenants who lived in RRHA apartments faced an eviction suit, which was the highest of all rental companies in the state of Virginia this year. Criticism of the high clearance rates led to the RRHA temporarily blocking evictions from November 2019 to May 2020 and starting the city’s evacuation diversion program.

“I received a $ 58 eviction notice in September 2019 due to the addition of some fees that I didn’t know. A few weeks later, I received another eviction threat. If you don’t remove your dog within 30 days, you will be evicted , but I don’t have a dog, ”said a current tenant in Creighton Court, a public housing complex managed by RRHA, which asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

They supplied a copy of both eviction notices. The RRHA is driving plans to demolish the Creighton Court complex, which displaces more than 300 families.

“They try to get us out of the way. We are here because we need a little help. Its public housing, which means it belongs to people. I work and pay taxpayers’ money. So I helped pay for social housing “Why are they making it so difficult for us?” Added the tenant.

An RRHA spokesman told the Guardian in an email: “RRHA has no record of the circumstances described. However, if a resident is mistakenly notified of a violation of RRHA’s pet policy, RRHA believes that reasonable security measures have been taken to protect the tenant’s interests. “

They added that every resident affected by the renovation will receive a different social housing or tenant receipt.

“We are leading the nation in clearance rates”

In North Charleston, South Carolina, tenants are at 16.5% of all tenants in 2016, plagued by the highest eviction rate of any major city in the United States.

“We have pushed for elected officials to really address the fact that we are leading the nation in clearance rates, and so far the city says they have no money for an affordable residential real estate trust fund, but the city is preparing for disclosure a water sports center that costs approximately $ 22.5 million. The question is not whether the city has the money, but what are our priorities? Said a housing broker in North Charleston who asked to remain anonymous.

In September 2019, a new pilot program for an apartment court was launched in North Charleston to provide tenants with legal representation in eviction proceedings. Nationwide, the majority of tenants faced with eviction lawsuits have no legal representation.

The question is not whether the city has the money, but what are our priorities?

An apartment broker in North Charleston

“We need a system in which tenants are provided with a lawyer, even if they cannot afford one,” said South Carolina state representative Marvin Pendarvis, who last year proposed a bill to improve tenant rights In response to the high clearance rates in the north, Charleston suggested.

While Pendarvis is pushing for laws to improve tenant rights in South Carolina, residents of North Charleston are still being displaced due to gentrification and new developments.

A 34-year-old black single mother who wanted to remain anonymous was evicted from her home on October 10, 2019 after being rented for four years.

“The owner of my house decided that he didn’t want to rent the house anymore and gave me a 30-day notice period to renew my lease,” she said.

She tried to move out by the end of the month on October 31, but was informed by her landlord that if she did not pay the rent before November 10, 2019 and the supply in the apartment was maintained, she would be in breach of contract.

“I did that, I cleaned everything up after living in this house for four years, and they refuse to give me part of my $ 875 deposit for any repairs they said they needed to do” , added her. “I finally had to pay a move-in fee, the rent for the first and last month, and the rent for a new location. It was almost $ 3,000. I am a single mother and I don’t make much money. “

Gentrification and Development is repress black Atlanta resident

Although many of the largest US cities have lower clearance rates than North Charleston and Richmond, cities like Atlanta tend to have black neighborhoods that have a clearance crisis with clearance rates of up to 40%. The city has the third highest clearance rate in the United States among the 50 largest cities in the country.

“I am spent. I am tired. We are technically homeless,” said a single black mother who also asked to remain anonymous.

She was evicted from her Atlanta home in November 2019 after her landlord sold the house she rented, and she is still struggling to find a new home. “Even with the monthly income I earn, it’s not enough because I lose money on registration fees, transportation, and motel accommodations.”

Major development projects like the Atlanta BeltLine, a billion-dollar Rails-to-Trails project, are leading to mass evictions on the south side of Atlanta as rents rise on the route.

Because of these infrastructure development projects, so many people experience mass displacement on this side of the city

Alison Johnson

“So many people on this side of the city are experiencing mass evictions because of these infrastructure development projects, and because landlords are raising rents and starting mass evictions,” said Alison Johnson, executive director of the Atlanta Housing Justice League.

Your organization has developed a clearance manual to guide tenants through their rights in the clearance process. “The landlords want to raise rents as high as possible to attract people with higher incomes to these units.”

In December 2019, residential building organizers protested outside the Mayor of Atlanta’s office because the city uses a significant domain in which private property is seized for public use to force residents of the Peoplestown neighborhood in Atlanta to build a park and pond to alleviate the flooding problems in the region through poor wastewater infrastructure and overdevelopment.

Tanya Washington, a law professor at Georgia State University, is one of the homeowners currently being tried by the city of Atlanta to drive her out of her home in Peoplestown.

She sent emails from a city-based engineer as part of the court discovery process, in which an engineer states that the park and pond need not be built using a significant domain, and Washington said the city received alternative, cheaper development plans that would allow the same flood protection goals.

“They decided to take an entire block. You started demolishing houses in 2014. Four out of 27 are left, ”said Washington. The remaining title deeds are currently owned by the City of Atlanta. “As of October 31, 2016, we moved into our homes at borrowed times. You can come and drive us away at any time. “

The mayor’s office declined to comment.