In a forest in Siberia, more than 140 Russians and others who had been evacuated from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, were locked in a sanatorium monitored by members of the Russian National Guard who were instructed to prevent anyone from entering or leaving to move out.

Inside, many have visited Instagram to blog their quarantined time, take photos of their eating and training routines, or even hold live Q&A sessions in the rooms where they’ll be staying for the next two weeks.

What would have been a lonely affair in the past, a fortnight-long fight against fear and boredom in quarantine during an international health emergency, has become Russia’s strangest reality show via WiFi and social media.

“I’m making a style out of pajamas for prisoners (in the quarantine zone),” wrote a young woman who posed on her bed in the green and white striped robes that were handed out to the evacuees.

A group of medical personnel meet on February 5 at an airport outside of Tyumen, Russia, on a Russian military plane. Photo: Maxim Slutsky / AP

Pavel Lichman, a model who was evacuated from Wuhan, released a video about his training, a cycle of planks, sit-ups, and leg lifts. “Thanks to my training, my health is fine,” he joked in a headline.

“We are in a guest house about 30 kilometers from Tyumen,” Lichman told The Guardian. “Quarantine is fairly simple and straightforward. The only thing is that we are not allowed to come into contact with the people in the neighboring rooms. We don’t leave our rooms. You bring us food. Doctors come in to test us: check our temperatures, examine our throats, and measure the amount of oxygen in our blood. “

“We will do sports,” he said of his plans for the next two weeks. “I’ll blog about TikTok, read books, watch TV shows, and answer questions for journalists. We have dominos. We’ll talk, evolve, and take care of our health.”

If the evacuees leave their room according to the doctors’ warning, the two-week countdown starts again.

In blog posts, some thanked the Russian government for their evacuation, while others asked why they were brought to central Siberia, housed in groups of two or three, and freed from all of their personal belongings.

The online posts also provide a counterpoint to official Russian quarantine information. Though government officials said Thursday that no one showed signs of illness at the Tyumen facility, a woman wrote that an evacuee was taken by doctors at night after finding a mild fever.

In the other rooms, the Russians took stock of the bizarre events they had left behind without their luggage. They were in their rooms in a sanatorium that was normally reserved for convalescents. There they answered numerous inquiries from journalists and well-wishers, as well as criticism from locals who were annoyed that the quarantine had been set up in their region.

“I can imagine how unhappy people from Tyumen are when we arrived,” wrote Nadezhda, another evacuee from Wuhan. “But I remember you: We were brought directly from the plane to the sanatorium, everyone was in masks, there was no contact with other people. Now we stay in quarantine for two weeks without leaving our room. “

Police cars are in front of the entrance to the sanatorium. Photo: Maxim Slutsky / AP

“I don’t understand where all the hate and panic come from,” she continued. “I have the feeling that the Holy Inquisition is waiting for us at night. 😁 “

Most planned their lockdown time. “Plans for the next two weeks,” wrote a young woman as she started a Netflix documentary about rapper Travis Scott. Another said she planned to use the time to learn languages.

Marina Zaitseva, a student who visited Wuhan when the outbreak occurred, gave a video tour of a guest room equipped with a travel chess board, two books (My Name is Ophelia and That Perfect Someone), tea, bananas, and a glass of cucumber.

In previous comments on the Fontanka.ru website, she described a difficult evacuation from China on board a military plane, with no idea of ​​where they were going when they reached Russia. When they arrived at the sanatorium, they were told to hand in their clothes for disinfection.

“In the hall we were welcomed by people not only in masks, but also in full bodysuits,” she said. “You met us as if we were broadcasting this virus.”