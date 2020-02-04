Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The entire trailer for HBO’s Watchmen adaptation is right here, and it actually places the “Oh!” In Ozymandias.

Mainly based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ eponymous graphic novel, directed by Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers), HBO’s watchmen adaptation “takes you to another historical past where superheroes are treated as outlaws.” The restricted collection guarantees that the nostalgia of the unique, groundbreaking graphic novel is taken up while trying to interrupt the new floor of its staff.

The highly anticipated collection, which premieres in October, consists of Jean Good (as Agent Blake) and Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias), Don Johnson, Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr. and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon. However, most of the actors’ roles have not yet been introduced, including the mission thriller.

Advertisement

The brand new footage, released across the San Diego Comedian-Con on Saturday, offers a deeper look into the life of the vigilante benefactor. The footage shows that after a coordinated attack on a city police division, the police tried to protect their faces to protect their identities.

The matter? “How do you differentiate between a masked cop and a vigilante?” Asks FBI agent Blake throughout the clip. “Neither do I.”

There is a lot for graphic novel fans who can unpack themselves in the approximately three-minute trailer, but this is where we probably had the biggest excitement: Dr. Manhattan on Mars!

Press PLAY on the video above to see the guards on the move, then give your feedback and ideas!