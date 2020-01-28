Advertisement

Boris Johnson’s government spent £ 46 million on a “Get ready for Brexit” campaign in October, but it showed nothing left the public better prepared, the Whitehall chief spending officer said.

The National Audit Office said the ministers had chosen to run a £ 100m campaign – the most expensive of the four options – to educate all businesses and individuals in the UK about how they should prepare for leave the EU. The campaign was launched as the October 31 deadline for leaving the EU approached.

But the evidence shows that the proportion of UK citizens who said they had sought or started to seek information had not changed significantly, the listeners said.

Advertisement

Auditors said the number of people looking for Brexit information had not changed significantly as a result – ranging from 32% and 37% during the campaign to 34% at the end of the campaign after spending just under half of the allocated money.

The campaign was halted three days before the UK was supposed to leave after the EU granted a further extension.

Does January 31 change anything?

Friday will mark the start of what will likely be a difficult battle to reach a trade agreement by the end of the year, not to mention all the non-trade issues that also need to be resolved, including cooperation on security and intelligence, fisheries, data, education and research collaboration.

Although daily life remains the same and the UK remains in the single market and customs union until the end of the year as part of the transition agreements, the withdrawal agreement will be an international treaty legally binding which will come into force. It results in sanctions for any “demotion or half-measure”, as Michel Barnier’s adviser Stefaan de Rynck pointed out.

What happens next?

We know little about the plans for negotiations and parliamentary oversight of Brexit has been restricted. The European committee of the House of Lords invited, but failed to summon Stephen Barclay to explain the next steps, sources said.

While companies are clamoring for the government to reveal its Brexit vision beyond the common aspiration for a tariff-free, quota-free deal, little is known about Boris Johnson’s specific goals.

When will the negotiations start?

Expect a lot of saber cuts on both sides, but negotiations are unlikely to start before March. The European Commission launched its 30-step process by agreeing its negotiating targets before Christmas and these are expected to be approved by the Member States at a meeting on February 25.

Who will negotiate for the UK?

David Frost, who replaced Oliver Robbins as chief negotiator, is expected to lead a team of around 30 people, drawing on the expertise of government officials and business experts. Some have suggested that the government should hire as many people as possible from the Canadian team that sealed Canada’s new deal with the EU.

What about Northern Ireland?

This remains the most controversial part of the Brexit deal due to controls on goods crossing the Irish Sea. De Rynck said in January that the EU and the UK should be “very disciplined” if they wanted a new trading system in Northern Ireland to be ready by December 31.

Brussels and Irish political leaders are already alarmed by Johnson’s repeated statements that there will be no control over goods crossing the Irish Sea, although some of them will be mandatory.

Helen McEntee, Irish Minister for European Affairs, directly contradicted him, telling Sky News Sophy Ridge: “There will be no checks

Northern Ireland companies have urged the government to urgently create a task force so that the details of the controls can be determined quickly.

Lisa O’Carroll Brexit correspondent

The report increases concerns over government spending leading to the Prime Minister’s October 31 deadline to leave the EU with or without an agreement.

She intervenes while the government is preparing a new “Ready to Trade” campaign on February 1, the day after the UK’s official exit from the EU.

The auditors found that the firm’s business case for the firm did not demonstrate an increased impact on the proposed campaign expenses compared to the lower cost alternatives. The auditors said it was “not clear” that this left people “much better prepared”.

The Cabinet Office, which is in charge of Brexit preparations, said it should launch a campaign ahead of the October deadline or risk “a major and unnecessary disruption”.

The department estimates that the campaign reached 99.8% of the population, with each member of the public being able to see 55 times the range of billboards, print, television and online.

The campaign encouraged individuals and businesses to visit the main government website gov.uk to answer questions and receive advice on preparing for the UK exit from the block.

Among those specifically targeted were British citizens who intended to travel to Europe in the days and weeks after Brexit and companies which exported to the EU.

Gareth Davies, Director General of the NAO, said, “In a short time, the cabinet was able to convince several departments to work together effectively and launched this complex campaign at high speed.

“However, it is not clear that the campaign allowed the public to be much better prepared.”

In response, the government said the watchdog had acknowledged that the campaign had raised public awareness of the steps to be taken to be ready to leave the EU.

“Failure to undertake the campaign would have caused significant and unnecessary disruption to businesses and people’s lives,” said a cabinet spokesperson.

The UK will leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday January 31st.

.

Advertisement