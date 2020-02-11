Watch WWE superstars at the #BroomChallenge

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre knows what’s trendy. Every time someone says “WrestleMania”, they have to point to the sign hanging on the ceiling of the arena. He is also aware that people balance brooms everywhere.

The #BroomChallenge takes over the Internet. People again found that bristle bristles should stand upright – and they are amazed.

Drew McIntyre was on stage during Raw this week. He wasn’t alone. Zelina Vega, R-Truth, Sarah Logan and Sarah Schreiber also had fun with brooms. Logan threw her broom down, but we’re sure she enjoyed it.

In the video below you can see how WWE superstars participate in the latest virus detection.

