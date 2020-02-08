Advertisement

Thanks to her cuteness, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has won over a large fan base. She is a bundle of joy for her parents and always has a smile on her face. Parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu continue to share their adorable pictures on Instagram.

Soha recently shared a video about her daughter’s sporting event at school. The video shows how the actress Rang De Basanti is preparing for the tug of war. As the game progresses, you can see Soha’s team pulling the rope with all their strength. In the end, Soha gives up and falls to the floor. The video is sure to tear you to pieces.

Soha shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote: “My first sports day as a parent! I let myself get carried away a little bit in the tug of war – in the truest sense of the word!”

Advertisement

Kunal and Soha are often seen taking a quick look at their everyday life and their daughter on social media. The two married in January 2015. They welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya in 2017.

Last month, The trio flew to Australia for a vacation and the couple made sure to treat us with some adorable pictures and videos. Soha where She shared a series of photographs by Inaaya Hand feeding farm animals such as ponies, goats and sheep. She also shared a video in which the cute little toddler is playing with a kangaroo.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates