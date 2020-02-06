Advertisement

The actor Kartik Aaryan dressed up as his character Raghu from the movie on Thursday to make the promotions for ‘Love Aaj Kal’ in Jaipur more interesting. The 29-year-old star was completely in the skin of his character when he shared a fun video on Instagram.

The actor, wearing the old-fashioned, vertically lined shirt and loose pants, saw himself dramatically driven to one of the Bollywood 90s numbers. “Khamma Gani Padharo #Raghu ke Des Miliye Rajasthan ke Raghu se. Today in #Jaipur #LoveAajKal,” he wrote the post next to the video.

He even shared another video from the promotions at Arya College in Jaipur.

Love Aaj Kal is the remake of the film of the same name from 2009. The original film starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and explored two love stories that take place in different time periods. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles.

Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma can be seen in major roles, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, due to be released on February 14, shows Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.

