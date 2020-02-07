WATCH trailer for the new WWE 'Ruthless Aggression' series

Advertisement

WWE relies on nostalgia again. Now they go into the archives of Ruthless Aggression and bring back stories from this epoch in the company’s history.

The company recently released a trailer for an upcoming documentary series based on the ruthless aggression era. It wasn’t that long ago this time, but WWE was certainly a different place then.

You will show sincere interviews from some favorites of that era, including John Cena, Randy Orton and others. There are many stories you can tell when WWE underwent a major change of guard during that time.

Advertisement

You can watch the official trailer the company released below. The show premiered on February 16 after NXT TakeOver: Portland on the WWE network. New episodes will be uploaded every Monday starting February 17th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaEB5wQ45A0 [/ embed]