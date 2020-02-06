Watch the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Advertisement

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez gave a legendary halftime show in the 2020 Super Bowl.

The two singers had social media abuzz with their singing, dancing and general performances. Although millions are tuned in live to the show, some people may have missed it. Or maybe you just enjoyed it so much that you want to watch it again. Fortunately we have you covered.

We will also deal with any additional questions that you may have had about the halftime show.

Watch the 2020 Halftime show with Shakira, JLo

Who were the other artists in the Super Bowl rest time show?

Both Latin singers could be heard on the Cardi B-song “I Like It”, which ended as number 1 on the American Billboard Hot 100.

Which songs did Shakira play?

Shakira at the Super Bowl rest time

“Wolvin”

“Rich”

“Ojos Asi”

“Wherever”

“I Like It Like That”, ft. Bad bunny

“Chantaje”

“Hips do not lie”

“Waka Waka”

Which songs did Jennifer Lopez play?

Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl rest time

