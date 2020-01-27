Advertisement

Demi Lovato made her live return to the Grammy Awards on Sunday. For her first performance in almost two years, the pop singer made her debut with her new single “Anyone”.

The pop singer clearly felt the weight of coming back on stage with a song also charged with emotion. “Anyone” was written and recorded just four days before Lovato suffered from a drug overdose in the summer of 2018. Lovato had to be hospitalized and kept out of the spotlight – c that is to say until tonight.

Advertisement

Lovato had to restart the song after choking on the opening notes, but crossed, tears visibly running down his face, for a breathtaking performance. Watch the replay below.

“I wish I could go back in time and help this version of myself,” Lovato said of “Anyone” in a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music. “I listen to these words and hear them as a cry for help.”

While receiving medical treatment, Lovato said that she remembered, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

Update: Lovato has now shared the studio version of “Anyone”. Watch the accompanying lyric video below.

After the Grammys, Lovato will then perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

Grammys 2020 also saw performances by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X and BTS, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Rosalía, Camila Cabello, HER, Aerosmith and Run-DMC, And The Jonas Brothers . The show also presented tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. To view our full coverage of tonight’s ceremonies, go here.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW3aJ-3SEVU (/ integrated)

Demi Lovato must restart the song after becoming too emotional😭😭😭 # grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/vjtjLL3l3b

– Bippity Boppity (@ Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

I can’t express how much I love Demi Lovato #Grammys pic.twitter.com/LF8cYRrGvy

– best of demi (@demetriapics) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato gives an emotional and impressive performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VzePLYOMZJ

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

HALF LOVATO 😭

I missed his voice #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pG8f96jVqu

– 🅴🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🅻🆂 & EᗰI ᒪ Iᗩ ᑕᒪᗩᖇ KE (@purple_dwagon) January 27, 2020

Advertisement