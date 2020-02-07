Advertisement

Pearl Jam have unveiled a new visual for their latest single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”. The clip will be charged as “the band’s first official music video in seven years”.

Today’s video with the technical title “Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach III)” follows two earlier visual projects with the titles “Mach I” and “Mach II”. While these earlier clips placed a strong emphasis on nature, today’s new release doubles on this topic – and with the additional bonus of the band members themselves.

In the new video produced by Evolve Studios, you can see Pearl Jam rocking, while a rotating backdrop shows majestic images of things like northern lights, mountains and lightning. In the end it is difficult not to find Mother Nature so breathtaking. Check out all three pictures below.

“Dance of the Clairvoyants” is the lead single of Gigaton, the highly anticipated new album by Pearl Jam. We also heard a song called “River Cross” during a short Super Bowl commercial last weekend. The group’s first LP since 2013 is scheduled for March 27.

Eddie Vedder & co. Tours through North America as well as festivals like Lollapalooza Paris and the Belgian Rock Werchter. Buy your concert tickets here.

