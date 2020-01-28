Watch the eclectic performance of Cage the Elephant on Austin City Limits

Advertisement

It was a great weekend for one of the best rock working groups, Cage the Elephant. Sunday evening, they won the best rock album award at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their latest feature, Social Cues. While this was arguably the highlight, it was not something that most fans could see, as the trophy was presented during the pre-broadcast portion of the ceremony. Fortunately, Saturday offered a much better view of the group, as their episode of Austin City Limits made its debut.

The seven song ensemble saw Cage make the most of the Moody’s Theater scene. Singer Matt Shultz pulled out a full wardrobe rack and chest, constantly changing outfits throughout the performance. “But tell yourself how exhausting it is to wear all these personalities,” he joked, putting on a flap hat with a veil and a cyclist suit. At one point, he wore a bright blue spanx, blue rubber gloves up to the elbows, knee pads and frilly feminine underwear. The guy is a showman if nothing else.

As for the setlist, Social Cues was represented with “Broken Boy” and the title song. CTE also recalled their other Grammy winning record, Tell Me I’m Pretty, with “Cold Cold Cold” and “Trouble” before delivering fan favorite hits “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” and ” Come a Little Closer “.

The group also performed a pair of exclusive songs on the web in “Skin and Bones” and “Tokyo Smoke”, which are available to watch online now.

Listen via Apple podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Public Radio

The episode ended with a performance by Tank and the Bangas, nominated for the award for best new artist, and you can see it below.

You can also catch Cage the Elephant on tour by purchasing tickets here. Their program includes appearances at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, the Mad Cool Festival in Spain and the trio of South American festivals at Lollapalooza.

Currently in the middle of its 45th season, Austin City Limits will continue this month with upcoming appearances from Billie Eilish, Rosalía and others. You can also revisit recent episodes featuring The Raconteurs, Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus.

