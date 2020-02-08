WATCH: Soldier continues shooting at killing spree at Thailand Mall

Advertisement

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |

Updated: February 8th 2020, 9:17:07 pm

The suspect, identified by the police as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, opened fire in Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Source: Twitter)

Minutes after a Thai soldier rampaged in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, several videos of the gunman who was walking through a mall complex appeared on Twitter.

The suspect, identified by the police as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, opened fire in Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. Hours before the incident, the suspect posted an update on his Facebook timeline and said, “Nobody can escape death.” During the killing spree, he wrote: “Should I give up?” In another post, he wrote: “I’ve already stopped.”

The shooter with the HK33 in the mall. Very relaxed. # Thailand # กรก ยิง โค ร โค pic.twitter.com/HFIyM0wxEr

– Pakistani falcon (@ SirajMumin) February 8, 2020

More from #Thailand #shooting pic.twitter.com/zekoOrXTTZ

– Ringo Lennon (@ Eddie20937506), February 8, 2020

Moots, please spend a few seconds reading this. A massacre occurred in Korat (a city in northeastern Thailand) in which both old people and really young children were involved. I hope everyone is safe. #PrayForKorat pic.twitter.com/zzSy96Ay7x

– Freckles at Minhee (@hwangguemmini) February 8, 2020

A video shows the suspect walking through the mall with a gun in hand. The man appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, AFP reported. The incident started around 3:30 p.m. and lasted almost 5 hours.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a mall, firing a sequence of shots, and hurrying to take cover.

The shooter had originally gone to a house in the city and shot two people before going to the gun store on a military base and taking a new gun, Reuters quoted the local police.

-with agency submissions

