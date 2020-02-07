Watch 'One More Chance' and more in this Valentine's Day movie

Advertisement

In addition, prominent guests read the screenplay of “That Thing Called Tadhana” live.

Published on February 7, 2020 at 6:04 pm

Updated February 7, 2020 at 6:04 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – If you thought the Bea Alonzo-John Lloyd Cruz classic One More Chance couldn’t be more romantic, imagine seeing it on top of a massive canopy on a rug onto which your special someone is projected Them.

This is exactly what awaits viewers at The Unconfined Cinema, an event celebrating the 100th year of Filipino cinema, and at Art Fair Philippines ’10 Days of Art.

The event features a series of Filipino romantic films, starting with One More Chance, projected onto the ceiling of the Makati Stock Exchange. The films were curated by film composer Erwin Romulo, film critic Philbert Dy and film archivist and historian Teddy Co.

As an additional reward, prominent guests will be present on February 14th to read a live screenplay for another popular Hugot film, That Thing Called Tadhana.

The Unconfined Cinema will take place on February 14th and 15th from 6pm in the fountain area of ​​the Makati Stock Exchange along Ayala Avenue. Viewers are asked to bring their own headphones for movie playback. – Rappler.com