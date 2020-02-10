Watch Miley Cyrus play the Doors' Roadhouse Blues

Advertisement

At an event that celebrated The Doors Morrison Hotel’s 50th anniversary on Saturday, special guests stepped onto the stage and interpreted the classic tracks of the album on their own. Such a performance came from Miley Cyrus, who took over “Roadhouse Blues” alongside Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

Cyrus has been supported by numerous musicians, including producer Andrew Watt and the Tangiers Blues Band. The number moved in a big, loose song and a little back and forth with the crowd, interrupted by a piece of shredding. Cyrus covered the tune with high energy and howled the iconic lines “Let it roll / Baby, roll.”

Other actors were Dennis Quaid, the “L.A. Woman ”and The Struts for“ Riders On The Storm ”. The night was not just a celebration of The Doors, but a return to the microphone for Cyrus when the singer underwent voice surgery late last year and had to postpone all singing duties.

Watch Cyrus’ full “Roadhouse Blues” performance below. The pop star has several festival stops ahead of him this summer, including BottleRock, Bonnaroo and Governors Ball. Tickets for these dates and more can be found here.

