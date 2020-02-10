Advertisement

Lower Dens have released a music video for “Hand of God” from their latest album The Competition. It is one of the album’s most outstanding tracks and as such the synthpop band decided to bring it to life shortly before the start of their North American tour.

“Hand of God” is the fourth single of the competition after “Young Republicans”, “I Drive” and “Galapagos”. The singer Jana Hunter compared the song in a press release with “Cowboy Krautrock”. “Imagine an adventure in the wild west like City Slickers with the star, a rich white man,” he said. “He has found a way to conquer God. He has made a vaguely dangerous journey, then comes to God and announces victory. In his hubris, he goes to shake God’s hand. At that time, he was humiliated, his little brain implodes. “

Advertisement

Directed by Aaron Brown and Robby Piantanida, Hunter sings in a sea of ​​changing colors as if he were in a digital world where there are no limits. Nearby, massive hands are clasped in the Monty Python vein, and later Hunter appears to dissolve into tiny spheres of light. The whole thing looks like a surreal journey.

Check out the clip for Lower Dens “Hand of God”.

<noscript><iframe style="border: none;overflow: hidden" src="https://embed.acast.com/thismustbethegig/episode88-janahunteroflowerdens" width="100%" height="188" frameborder="0"></noscript>To make the transition easier, you have to

Listen to Podcasts on Apple Spotify | Google Play | Radio public | Stitcher | RSS

In a few days, Lower Dens will start their first real headlining tour through North America. The trek includes live performances at festivals like Noise Pop and Psycho Las Vegas. Grab tickets here for all upcoming concerts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiS8AIoTpjs [/ embed]