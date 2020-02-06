Watch live: District attorney speaks about Aurora officers who were found drunk on duty in a patrol car

Advertisement

AURORA, Colo. District Attorney George Brauchler will hold a press conference Thursday on the Aurora police officer, who has kept his job and was not charged with driving under the influence after he was found drunk in his police car on duty.

According to a general crime report received by FOX31 and Channel 2 on March 29, 2019, officials were sent on a welfare check to the area of ​​East Mississippi Avenue and South Tower Road. Dispatch said an unconscious person – possibly an APD officer – was in a car outside Buckley Air Force Base.

When the officers arrived, they found that Aurora firefighters were already there. APD agent Nate Meier was in the driver’s seat of an unmarked Ford Taurus patrol car that reportedly stopped in the middle of Mississippi. The engine was still running.

