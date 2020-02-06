Advertisement

Last week Lil Wayne released his surprise album Funeral. The 24-track LP The Carter V from 2018 contained a number of special guests, including Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock and 2 Chainz. Lil Wayne was a musical guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

With the help of Questlove and the rest of The Roots House band, New Orleans-born rapper Funeral Cut rolled out “Dreams”. Similar to the album title, the performance had an ominous tone when Weezy – dressed in a spiky red beret and a flaky oversized coat – knocked against a stormy background.

Repeat the video below, followed by a clip of the MC participating in a Pictionary game with Fallon, Claire Danes and Lana Condor.

In our review of the new album, Christopher Thiessen, author of Consequence of Sound, described Funeral as “a record full of visions and technical skills that lasts far too long.” Buy your concert tickets here to experience Lil Wayne live on tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmcPmo_SJOk [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_obC2fhS3z4 [/ embed]