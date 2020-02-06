Advertisement

During last month’s Grammys, Lil Nas X delivered a glorious performance of “Old Town Road” that was overloaded with guests – including the last surprise, Nas. The namesake of the viral rapper seemed to have a new remix of “Rodeo” from the 7 EP by Lil one. Now the noses have joined together again for the new music video of the track.

The “Rodeo” clip continues Lil Nas X’s preference for genre-specific visuals. Where “Old Town Road” was predictably west and “Panini” kidnapped the game of stalking into a science fiction world, “Rodeo” caused vampire horror. Well, somehow. The video directed by Bradley & Pablo cannot decide whether it should be The Lost Boys, Blade or – for some reason – The Matrix. What is certain, however, is that Doritos and Estée Lauder have definitely assumed part of the production costs.

Check out Lil Nas X, Nas and some glaring product placements in the remix video “Rodeo”.

You can also see Lil Nas X live when he performs at the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this spring. You can find tickets for all of his upcoming concerts here.

Meanwhile, Nas has just announced the “Gods of Rap Tour” with DMX, Gang Starr and The Lox. Tickets for this UK trek and all rapper shows are available here.

