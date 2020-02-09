Advertisement

We’re a little less than a week away from the release of Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes”. To start the celebration a little earlier, the pop singer visited Saturday Night Live to perform “Yummy” and the recently released “Intentions” with Migos member Quavo.

Bieber first played “Yummy” and started the song with a reduced, three-part string arrangement that emphasized his gentle vocal runs. The well-known pop production arrived about a minute later when the singer, flanked by four dancers, began choreography.

When Bieber switched to “intention”, he slid around a stage framed by bright neon and was supported by flashing texts when the singer lay over them and was supported again by his dance team. Just like the official track, Quavo advocated an entire verse towards the end and packed the number with the young pop singer.

Check out Bieber’s two SNL appearances below. He has a lot of tour dates for North America ahead of him. Buy tickets here.

