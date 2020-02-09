Watch how they could be giants Perform an entire song backwards

Advertisement

Sometimes artists say things like, “I know my old songs in and out,” but few can say it as literally as They Might Be Giants. At a recent appearance on their Flood 30th Anniversary Tour, the absurd rock outfit released a new song, “Stilloob”, which turned out to be an old song, “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love”, played back by note ,

Fan Material recorded this reversal in New Haven, CT on Thursday evening. “Stilloob” in itself is trendy but discordant, with nuances of animal collective and texts that sound garbled in another language. While TMBG didn’t explain what they were doing to the audience, John Linell and John Flansburgh ended the performance with a jerky moon walk as a clue.

A Twitter user has taken the time to reverse “Stilloob”. While the results don’t match those of the original, they were close enough to upset YouTube’s copyright bots. @MovingToTheSun wrote: “After reversing the video for YouTube, the copyright bots recognized the original song before I titled it.”

Watch “Stilloob” back and forth and listen to the original “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love” below.

They might be giants, but dozens of dates are left on their flood tour. Tickets are available here.

