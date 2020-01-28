Watch Halsey's Saturday Night Live Performance

Advertisement

For the first SNL episode of the 2020s, Halsey performed a pair of tracks from his recent album Manic: “You Should Be Sad” and “Final // Beautiful Stranger”. She also starred in a spoofed R&B skit called “Slow”, about when taking your time goes a little too far.

After an introduction by host Adam Driver, Halsey appeared in a sunset silhouette, suggestively riding a mechanical bull while wearing a cowboy hat, a gun case and little in between. After the energetic plays of “You Should Be Sad”, the pop star took a different approach for “Final // Beautiful Stranger”. She appeared covered from head to toe, dressed in a bell bottom and a shirt with flared sleeves and a high ruffled collar. She started alone with a guitar before being joined by her group. It was a simple performance that highlighted how far she can go on her own on charisma.

Advertisement

Check out the two songs and catch Halsey singing in the SNL sketch “Slow” below.

A few weeks ago, Halsey contributed to a surprise album of Bring Me the Horizon, and her next song “Experiment on Me” will appear on the soundtrack for Birds of Prey.

His “Manic Tour” starts in February and includes a headlining appearance at Summerfest. Get your tickets here.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGYo1bmqn40 [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFcIBSgk9dQ [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdy2Nx_VkWE [/ integrated]

Advertisement