WATCH Fan Attack MJF during AEW Dynamite this week

MJF called Busted Open Radio, where he invited fans to jump and walk over the guardrail when Cody Rhodes received 10 lashes. Someone might have taken him seriously.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Wardlow walked through the crowd this week after Cody’s eyelashes on AEW Dynamite. This seemed to be an opportunity for someone to attack.

During the AEW Dynamite closing time, a fan was shown that pressed MJF. The camera was cut off and then it went back to MJF and Wardlow when they beat up this fan and security pulled him away.

Dave Meltzer found on Wrestling Observer Radio that it was probably a plant that AEW knew. After all, they had a plant that MJF threw water at Full Gear.

We’ll have to see if this fan reports about the ordeal. It was certainly an interesting addition to the closing moments of AEW Dynamite this week.