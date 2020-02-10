Watch Billie Eilish's Oscars 2020 performance from The Beatles' 'Yesterday'

Advertisement

Finally one of the most sought-after appearances of the Oscars has arrived. On Sunday evening Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell took the stage for a special performance. The two performed during the show’s In Memoriam segment and played a moving cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday”.

Eilish announced the news ahead of the Oscars in her Instagram story. “It’s an honor to be in the In Memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight and to cover a song I’ve always loved. Watch us.”

Twitter users immediately shared clips from the performance.

Eilish and her brother were confirmed last month that they had written the theme song for the upcoming James Bond: No Time to Die film, which gives them great ties to the film industry. In a statement, Eilish said of Variety: “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It is a great honor to be able to cut the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I’m still in shock. ”

Eilish’s debut Oscar appearance comes just two weeks after her first appearance at the Grammys. Eilish also won the four biggest awards of the night: Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

The singer ended up going viral for her reaction when she told the crowd that she thought Ariana Grande should have won the album of the year for Thank U, Next. Grande, who was always humble, rejected the thought and said Eilish deserved the honor. Still, Eilish said to Grande during her speech: “I think (thanks U, Next) it deserves more than anything else in the world (album of the year). I love you so much.”

