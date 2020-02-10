WashPost devastates Iowa Caucuses' guard, but it looks like a partisan hit job

Advertisement

Real Clear Politics’ Mark Hemingway criticized the Washington Post reporters, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm, sharply for their headline article “Conservatives are spreading false allegations of electoral fraud on Twitter as Iowans prepare for the confrontation.” This happened before the Caucus debacle.

The subtitle summed up the post-point: “The following shows the practical approach of social media to disinformation and the possible dangers in a fissile election season.”

All of the usual WashPost arrogance is contained in these headings:

Advertisement

(1) Social media giants are too “hand away” to allow conservative “disinformation” to exist on the Internet. and

(2) Conservatives exploit a “divisive election season”, while party-liberal journalists have in some ways the antonyms of “divisive”.

The Post began its attack on Judicial Watch with hot rhetoric:

DES MOINES – The allegations of electoral fraud were false and were classified as untrue by public data and the state’s top electoral officer.

That didn’t stop her from going viral when right-wing activists went to Twitter over the weekend to spread alleged wrongdoing on the eve of Iowa’s first meeting in the nation.

The result showed the dangers of holding elections in the age of social media, where volume is more important than truth.

On the day of the dispute, Judicial Watch published a press release entitled “Eight Iowa Counties have a higher overall registration rate than the eligible population – at least 18,658 additional names on the Iowa Voting Rolls.”

Conservative activists quickly spread Judicial Watch’s claim about Iowa on social media, and post-reporters intervened to refute it. They contacted the Iowa Republican Secretary of State, who contested the claim by referring to updated voter registration information on the state’s website. The Post claimed: “Of the eight counties in Iowa listed by Judicial Watch, only one – the Lyon County – registered voters (8,490) more than adult residents (8,430), based on five-year estimates published by the Census Bureau in 2018 , “

Hemingway noted that the Iowa Secretary of State’s press release did not say how many circles have more registrations than voters, and:

Even worse, the Washington Post’s own reporting here is refuted by the Washington Post. The newspaper’s blogger, Phillip Bump, was also up to date on Monday, returning with numbers other than Iowa or Judicial Watch.

Bump claimed there were five districts with more registered voters than adult residents. Hemingway went into mathematics:

In reality, the numbers are controversial because Judicial Watch uses a different method of analysis. Judicial Watch obtained its numbers based on the latest data from the Federal Electoral Assistance Commission, published last July. The group then hired professional demographers to interpret this data. While the Iowa Secretary of State has slightly more up-to-date monthly voter registration data, Post compares these registration numbers to 2018 census data, which is a simple and less complex analysis than would be done by a demographer.

Hemingway and Fitton urged the post on their wild claims that Judicial Watch made “allegations of electoral fraud”. (Press Expand for more.)

The Post flatly claimed that Judicial Watch made false “allegations of electoral fraud”. Although it is true that excessive and inaccurate voter registrations make states and locations more vulnerable to fraud, Judicial Watch did not claim that it was an election fraud. This raised the specter that Iowa could possibly be manipulated, as did all states with inaccurate voting results. The aforementioned Pew study found that 2.75 million Americans were registered to vote in more than one state, resulting in a number of “double votes” – a man was convicted of double voting in Florida and New Hampshire late last year.

The Post was warned of this distinction, but ignored. “But Please make sure that you are correct and no longer incorrectly report that we have alleged fraudulent activity and provide incorrect information etc., ”Fitton asked post reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker in an email exchange that was shown to RealClearPolitics. “Please share my concerns with your editor and at least correct your headline.” Stanley-Becker replied by email with one sentence:My editor says dirty voter lists are a form of election fraud.“(This indicates that Judicial Watch calls inaccurate voter lists” dirty. “) Throughout the exchange, Fitton repeats that Judicial Watch in Iowa has not claimed specific cases of election fraud.

In another case, Stanley-Becker is trying to refute Fitton by highlighting a Judicial Watch press release stating that excess voter registration is a “red flag for electoral fraud” that is semantically correct and does not claim fraudulent opposition to it how Swiss Post characterizes the work of Judicial Watch. Stanley-Becker did not respond to the request to comment on the reviews of his story.

The impact of Swiss Post’s reporting was not negligible. As a result of his story, Judicial Watch’s posts on Facebook and Instagram have been deleted, raising questions about the power of the media and guerrilla representatives not to circulate certain stories in their attempts, regardless of whether they are correct or fair to the police facts.

Fitton doesn’t hide his frustration with the post. “The data they refer to actually matches our concerns, and Facebook deletes our posts and suppresses our Instagram? Because a government official disputes our numbers? “He adds.” It’s a terrible example of the government pressuring private, so-called independent media to suppress something that a government official doesn’t like. “