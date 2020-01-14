Advertisement

Since the end of January 2012, Washington examiner Paul Bedard has published a selection of “Mainstream Media Scream” in his “Washington Secrets” column once a week. For every selection that is usually put online on Monday, I give an explanation and recommend a scream rating (scale from one to five).

This post contains the “Liberal Media Screams” from January 2020.

■ New on February 10: Liberal Media Scream: The Morning Joe show says Trump is now us, oh, the horror

■ New on February 10: Liberal Media Scream: The Morning Joe show says Trump is now us, oh, the horror

February 3: Liberal media scream: NBC tears Trump open, “functionally a monarch at this point”

This week’s liberal media scream has had a lot of angry media reactions to the impeachment process in the Senate. We agreed that it is not a good thing that Trump has now become the most powerful president in American history.

The statement came on Friday and was issued by “NBC News Presidential Historian” Jon Meacham during a special report on the process, and voted against not calling any witnesses.

The former top editor of Newsweek said: “President Trump is functionally a monarch at this point. If the king does it, it’s fine. “He argued that” all Americans “should think about the long-term effects of a president above the law. “

From NBC Friday:

“I think the importance of today and the weekend and next week is that it is now questionable whether Donald Trump has become the most powerful president in American history. So take a short break and think about it. He has the ability, he is so respected in his political base, that senior US senators have decided that, although he is guilty, they will not risk the people’s anger to obey what is clearly stated in the Constitution.

“This is a raw and elementary definition of power. And I think it’s something we haven’t fully explored. The idea of ​​what President Trump did, and because of that, the future example is fraud. President Trump is functionally a monarch at this point. If the king does, it’s okay that it’s happening in Washington right now. And I think all Americans, whether you support the President or not, should take a break and think about the long-term implications if they have a President who is above the law. “

Brent Baker, vice president of the Media Research Center for Research, explains our weekly selection: “The worst fear of the fake news media: your colleagues and democratic allies have failed, making Donald Trump the ‘most powerful president in American history’ Meacham was simply demoralized and went on. He didn’t give up discrediting and beheading Trump, and ridiculed him as an inadmissible “monarch” above the law. “Who is unwilling to give up power?” Meacham and his colleagues should learn to be better losers. “

Rating: Five out of five screams.

■ January 27: Liberal media scream: CNN ridicules Trump, followers are “Boomer Rubes”

This week’s liberal media scream will be brought back to you by CNN. There are Don Lemon and a group of Trump haters who laughed in tears and ridiculed the president’s supporters.

On Saturday evening, Lemon dabbed a tissue to dry his eyes when he and two guests mocked President Trump and his followers as rural southern dummies.

The exchange took place during a section on the conflict between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, who asked Pompeo to point to Ukraine on a map.

Rick Wilson, a CNN employee, said “Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter” U “and the image of an actual physical crane next to it.” When Lemon fell forward laughing, Wilson claimed that Pompeo tried to “satisfy the gullible boomer-rube demo that Donald Trump supports” before making fun of a Trump supporter: “Donald Trump is the smart one, and you – you’re all Elitists stupid! “

Wajahat Ali, a CNN employee, jumped in and also introduced himself: “You are elitists with your geography, your maps and your spelling!”

From CNN Tonight with Lemon on Saturday night:

DON LEMON: Kelly has a Masters in European Studies from Cambridge University. Also, (Pompeo) doesn’t really say that she couldn’t identify Ukraine on a map, assuming it’s only one – it’s just a small attempt to put it down, is it? Is that what it is?

Rick Wilson: Of course, of course. He’s just trying to humiliate her, and obviously it’s wrong. And he knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter “u” and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it. He knows that this is a government shaped by ignorance of the world, and so he plays in part for its base and for its audience, you know, the gullible boomer-rube demo that Donald Trump supports – that is what it wants think (impersonation) ‘Donald Trump is the wise and you – you elitists are stupid!’ “

WAJAHAT ALI: You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling!

WILSON: Your math and your reading!

ALI: Yes, your reading, you know, knowing your geography, other countries, sipping your bar!

WILSON: All of these lines on the map!

ALI: Only they elitists know where Ukraine is! Excuse me.

LEMON, laughing: Oh my God!

ALI: But it was Rick’s fault. I blame Rick. But honestly –

LEMON: Press and hold – press and hold – press and hold. That was good, sorry. Rick, that was good – I needed it.

Research vice president of the Media Research Center, Brent Baker, explains our weekly selection: “Lemon and his cohorts could not have done a better job of demonstrating contempt for the mass media elite by breaking into derogatory imitations when admiring them laugh at what they see their own depth. President Trump would have a hard time finding better evidence of the contempt CNN has for the President and anyone who supports him. “

Rating: Five out of five SCREAM.

■ January 20: Liberal media scream: Manic Maher says Trump will not go if he is defeated

The Liberals are already measuring the curtains in the Oval Office, but fear that President Trump will hide behind them if he is defeated in November.

This week’s liberal media scream finds a crazy Bill Maher leading the scream and practically asking Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to explain the plan to pull Trump out of the White House.

“You don’t really think Trump will give in,” Maher asked. “What is the plan?”

Maher, to Yang, on Friday January 17th, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO:

“Don’t you really think Trump will give way? What’s the plan? That’s my question for the Democrats this year: what is the plan when he says,” It’s been rigged, we found irregularities, I hear, I do suspend everything “and he won’t go on January 20th? How are you?”

(Yang relies on the military to make sure Trump doesn’t stay: “I really think he would make a lot of noise, but he would go. Because to stay, you literally need the military on your side and the military if it is a free and fair choice it will be if I defeat him in November then the military will not circle the White House and say ‘we will keep this guy.’ “)

Vice President of Research Brent Baker’s Media Research Center explains our weekly selection: “Maher seems to troll his most paranoid viewers and is baseless in trying to fuel fears that the Trump threat could continue beyond his term in office that Trump trusts the US system for the US would defy transfer of power. But it is Maher that raises fears and drives a wild conspiracy theory. This is exactly what Trump’s proponents do, accusing liberal media figures. “

rating: Three out of five SCREAM.

■ January 13, 2020: Liberal media cry: Former New York Times critic says Trump helpers are cultists, “Toadies”

It’s hard to imagine President Trump’s advocates worse than Hillary Rodham Clinton’s slaps in the face as “lamentable,” but a former New York Times critic has far surpassed this and compared them to cultists like those who Charles Manson and even Adolf Hitler revered.

For our weekly Liberal Media Scream reportage, we present Frank Rich, who is on MSNBC presenter Lawrence O’Donnell’s show about his New York Magazine feature “What Will Happened the Trump Toadies? Watch out for Nixon’s defenders and Vichy’s staff for clues. “

In the Thursday episode, Rich said, “Whatever crimes are exposed now or during the Trump presidency is nothing compared to what was buried that none of us know about.”

He also described Trump supporters as part of a “cult” that warned the cult leader, whether it was Reverend (Sun Myung) Moon, who was a Nixon supporter or Jim Jones or whoever, Charlie Manson, they’ll never go be reformed. “

Get rich on Thursday’s last word with O’Donnell on MSNBC:

“What I was trying to say in this play is who goes to jail or not, whatever crimes are exposed now or during the course of the Trump presidency is nothing compared to what was buried by which none of us is known that has not even found a very keen investigative press. And people will turn stones for decades. And if you look back at history, General Motors and Ford both had executives, who were essentially Hitler appeasers, and in the case of General Motors, they were involved in the armor that was used to keep them in during the war against American troops Germany to manufacture. It took 40 years to figure it all out, but it all came out.

“And people who support this type of regime, be it appeasement or America first in their thirties or Trump, as you know, a criminal presidency, however you want to cut it into pieces, there will be a settlement. And another thing I wanted to mention is that until now you could only use the Nixon analogy because Nixon abused his office. He also tried to start a presidential campaign. But he would never think of working with and helping the Soviet Union, America’s enemy. As far as I know, he would never think of breaking up immigrant families at the border and rejecting refugees from horrors in other countries. On the contrary, it would never occur to him to fight science about climate change and to reduce regulation of environmental toxins. So it’s really a serious crime. Regardless of whether or not they impose prison terms for the people who committed them, they are affected, as are their children and grandchildren. There will be a stain.

“It’s cult here because they absolutely – people who in some cases had a reputation that they have now destroyed, a reputation for ridiculing themselves for their dear leader. And the thing about cults is that they always do and the cult leader, be it Reverend Moon, who was a Nixon supporter, or Jim Jones or Charlie Manson, will never be reformed, and that is certainly true of Trump, and they will never see the problems with their ways. But the people who revolve around them and have been accepted will forever pay a price, a human price and a starting price. “

Brent Baker, vice president of the Media Research Center for Research, explains our weekly selection: “The definition of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), which summarizes all paranoia in one article and one television segment, even though it transfers his contempt from President Trump directly to those they work for Trump. Supporters are like those who worked on behalf of the Nazis, the law enforcement officers who were involved in the implementation are “serious crimes”, and those in Trump’s orbit are in a cult similar to that of Charles Manson. Liberals were upset about the “Lock Her Up” novels against Hillary Clinton, but isn’t that exactly what Rich is doing here to criminalize political differences? “

Rating: Five out of five SCREAM.

■ January 6, 2020: Liberal media scream: CNN’s Don Lemon promises to “lean harder”

CNN presenter Don Lemon, one of Cable’s notable critics of President Trump, is the first winner of our weekly 2020 Liberal Media Scream entry for his promise to fuel “the craziness.”

When he celebrated the New Year on CNN just after midnight, he said, “I’ll lean harder.”

Brooke Baldwin, Nashville co-host and lemon, asked, “What does this mean?”

Lemon said, “I’m going to lean harder. I’m sick of the craziness. So if you thought I was going to be tough in 2019, look at 2020, baby. There is more to come. I’m a soldier. I’m ready for fight … We have to get ready. It’s an election year. We’re up to date. “

Brent Baker, vice president of the Media Research Center for Research and Publications, explains our weekly selection: “Lemon, who hesitates to belittle President Trump as ‘unhinged’ and ‘racist’, seems awkward on many nights in his view of Trump It’s hard to imagine how he can “lean harder”. However, he sees himself as a “soldier” who is “ready” to fight for something. That shouldn’t be the motivation for someone pretending to be a journalist. “

rating: Four out of five SCREAM.

