LOS ANGELES, USA – Kobe Bryant combined rare shooting skills, tireless work ethics, fierce competitiveness, mental resilience, and creativity to become one of the NBA’s greatest players, according to his fellow basketball legends.

Bryant, who died on Sunday, January 26, 41 years old in a helicopter crash, was recalled as an iconic figure on and off the field that inspired younger players and delighted fans around the world, embracing a global audience that worshiped him.

“He was a fierce competitor, one of the biggest players in the game and a creative force,” said six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me.”

In purely basketball terms, Bryant was just one of the elite guards in NBA history, a maestro with dazzling drifts to the hoop and the courage to make high-pressure three-point shots and the ability to sink them.

“I’m not scared at all,” Bryant said. “If I make the last recording and miss, what else?”

It was a bravery that he often backed up with spectacular competitions, making teammates better and rivals digging deep for their very best.

“There will never be a greater warrior in our sport,” says Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Bryant on US Olympic gold medal teams in 2008 and 2012. “He was constantly looking for something special.”

“We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time.”

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star in 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, won 5 titles in 7 NBA Finals trips.

He was the NBA Most Valuable Player 2008, the NBA Finals 2009 and the NBA MVP 2010 and a four-fold NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Bryant finished with 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6,306 assisting more than 1,346 career NBA games, writing the history from first game to last.

As a rookie in 1996, Bryant was then the youngest ever NBA player ever, days after his 18th birthday. At 37 in 2016, Bryant scored 60 points in his last NBA game, the oldest player to reach the milestone.

“Kobe was a chosen one, especially for many people. He went beyond the veil,” said Phil Jackson, who coached Jordan and Bryant to a combined 11 NBA titles.

Outside of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1960s, Jordan was the only guard to win more titles than Bryant.

Former Celtics center Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, called Bryant “one of the best basketball ghosts in the history of the game.”

Jordan’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen, was one of Bryant’s best admirers.

“Kobe wanted to be like Mike, and who wasn’t? He modeled his game on MJs and strived to be the best,” Pippen said.

“But behind the scenes, Kobe plucked everyone’s brains. I loved his approach … He cared so much about the game and winning and had an insatiable drive to constantly learn and improve … those are the things that will determine his legacy “

“Top two of all time”

It was grit mixed with heart and genius that the self-proclaimed “Mamba” made the envy of fellow superstars.

“One of the greatest players of all time,” said Lakers, LeBron James, a triple NBA champion who overtook Bryant for number 3 on the NBA scoring list just hours before Bryant’s death.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and James scored more NBA points than Bryant, who started playing basketball at the age of 3 and loved the Lakers of Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar from the 1980s.

Johnson called Bryant “the greatest Laker of all time,” while Abdul-Jabbar called him “a wonderful athlete who inspired an entire generation.”

For most current NBA talent, Bryant was the best player when they grew up. One was Zion Williamson, a 19-year-old who played his first NBA game just 4 days before Bryant’s death.

“I think he’s always top two,” Williamson said of Bryant.

Legendary achievements

Stolen with Bryant’s death, his impact on the sport as an older statesman, as well as a career as a children’s book writer and Oscar-winning film maker.

“Kobe was not just an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives,” says Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Allen Iverson, whose only NBA Finals visit was spoiled by Bryant’s Lakers, said, “A true student of the game … He prepared relentlessly. There is something we can all learn from the ‘Mamba’ mentality.”

Bryant also showed endurance by fending off fighting during his career, particularly towards the free-throw line with a torn Achilles tendon in 2013.

Only a handful of NBA players went beyond Bryant’s 20 seasons, none of them took the penalty to play purely as a guard and only Dirk Nowitzki managed the performance with a single team like Bryant did.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Bryant’s inspiration for future generations and his achievements are destined to remain immortal in basketball.

“Basketball is better today because of Kobe,” Krzyzewski said. “And he deserves eternal appreciation for that.” – Rappler.com

