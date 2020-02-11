Warning that Northern Ireland may end up in Brexit plans in a different time zone than the UK Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Border Communities Against Brexit protests on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon on the north side of the Irish border, between Newry and Dundalk. Photo: Niall Carson / PA.

PA archive / PA images

Brexit may cause Northern Ireland to operate in a different time zone than the rest of the UK, colleagues have warned.



The European Parliament voted last year for a proposal that would put an end to the biannual change of clocks to capture extra daylight.

According to an EU directive, all 27 states are currently switching to summer time hours on the last Sunday of March and back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on the last Sunday of October – a pattern that the UK follows.

But under a possible exchange by Brussels for a “double summer time” arrangement, Lords have warned that the withdrawal agreement could make Northern Ireland legally obliged to be one hour ahead of each year for six months.

It would mean that the 1.8 million people who live in the six counties would follow summer time hours, even if those in Britain wind their clocks back 60 minutes in the fall.

Any EU-wide time shift would apply to Ireland and, due to the terms of the Prime Minister’s divorce agreement, Northern Ireland might have to follow, colleagues suggest.

“If this proposal (for double summer time) were to become EU legislation according to the current legal basis for the internal market, the withdrawal agreement and the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol could oblige Northern Ireland to adapt to the EU and therefore a time limit with Great Britain, “the EU’s Internal Market subcommittee of the Lords said in its report, Clock is changing: is it time for change?

The group of party members called on the government to “urgently give further consideration” to the effect that the Brexit agreement could have if the EU decided to make summertime changeover permanent – and criticized the lax approach of ministers to a major change for the UK.

“Our research has shown that such an EU-level decision would have an impact on the UK despite the UK’s withdrawal from the EU,” colleagues wrote.

“However, the nature and importance of such implications is not well understood – not least by the government.”

Baroness Donaghy, chairman of the committee, said that it is also possible that Ireland will find itself in a situation where it has different time zones on either side of the border.

“So far, the government has stuck its head in the sand on the EU Commission proposal, hoping it will go away,” she said.

“If this is not the case, we may be caught unconsciously and unprepared to make a decision, leaving the island of Ireland with two time zones at different times of the year and making it difficult for people and businesses in Northern Ireland “

Finance Minister Kelly Tolhurst said to the committee last year: “Anything that would create a time limit in Northern Ireland, we are completely against it, just like the Irish government.”

