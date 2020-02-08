WarnerMedia is making a name for its next streaming service

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service could eventually include a title for the large library of titles currently under construction. Despite thinking of a number of names, TVLine has recognized that HBO Max is currently the unofficial leader.

The title is smart considering that each of HBO’s current subscribers is likely to be mechanically registered for the new streaming service, which will give it a huge advantage when it launches someday in 2020. This service can bundle HBO, Cinemax, and a Supposedly, Warner Bros. Real Estate subscribers’ offerings will cost between $ 16 and $ 17 a month.

The myriad of new initiatives currently being developed for the service include: The Flight Attendant, a thriller led by Kaley Cuoco about a woman accused of mysterious murder; Dune: The Sisterhood, a female spin-off of the Dune franchise; Gremlins: Mysteries and Techniques of Mogwai, an animated prequel collection that explores the origins of long-lived animals; and Love Life, a collection of romantic comedy anthologies with Anna Kendrick.

Advertisement

In addition, a lot of Warner Bros. ‘Legacy collections – along with The Large Bang Idea, Mates, and Seinfeld – will (finally) be out there to stream this new service. WarnerMedia has also reportedly expressed its curiosity to revive or restart traditional TGIF sitcoms along with household problems and step by step.

A WarnerMedia representative declined to comment.