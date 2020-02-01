Advertisement

How is it for cryptic AMC released a teaser trailer for its third, yet unnamed Walking Dead collection on Tuesday, in which the brand new crop of survivors along with Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), Hal Cumpston (Silas) and Aliyah Royale (Iris ) was shown) – Preview of the horrors that will return in spring 2020.

“There were problems in the Walking Dead universe because the beginning of the story took place over the years, somewhere else that we haven’t seen, with individuals that we haven’t seen – lifeless that we haven’t seen. ”The characters say in the video. “Anyway, we’ll see everything this spring. A brand new world of The Walking Dead.”

As previously reported, this new collection will “focus on the primary technology that will grow up within the apocalypse as we all know it. Some will turn into heroes. Some will turn into villains. In the long term, all of them should be modified forever. Grown up and stripped of her identity, good and unhealthy. “

This is the latest in a collection of trailers designed to inspire Walking Dead fans to continue on their way to the franchise. together with a first look at the unique collection of the upcoming 10th season (Michonnes Finale!), we were only recently confronted with the confirmation of the Rick-centered Walking Dead films that can only be seen in the cinemas.

Your ideas for this second Walking Dead Spinoff? Write a comment below.