Rick Grimes is planning a huge (display) return to the Walking Dead franchise. After the panel of the zombie drama at San Diego Comedian-Con on Friday, AMC released a teaser for the first of three upcoming Rick-centered films, produced by TWD inventor Robert Kirkmans Skybound Leisure and distributed by Common Photos.

“It’s not the beginning of the summit, it’s the beginning of the summit,” said Andrew Lincoln in a recorded interview about Speaking Dead in February 2018 about Rick’s exit story, possibly with some form of broader outlook. And I’ve been in what is happening in the market at all times, understand whether there is contact with the wider world or not. I want to know the meta of everything. And I suppose being able to get in touch about it in a self-contained story is a really exciting undertaking for me … It may be the beginning of an even bigger story. “

In terms of what the films are about, your assessment is almost as good as that of others. The 30-second teaser – you’ll see above – just contains a helicopter flying towards a metropolitan skyline, while The Walking Deads iconic theme tune conveys a menacing temper. The teaser then takes a website from the Avengers game book and tells us: “Rick Grimes is coming back … only in the cinemas.”

