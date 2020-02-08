Advertisement

Waleed Zuaiter has the look of a Hollywood icon: salt and pepper hair, five o’clock shadows, beaded wooden bracelets that create wealth rather than crust, and these intense eyes. In reality, his acting career has only fluctuated out of the reach of superstar status. Born in California, raised in Kuwait, he has worked as an actor since college theater. The 49-year-old had extensive supporting roles in Homeland and The Spy, the Netflix mini-series about the life of Mossad agent Eli Cohen. His biggest break in 2013 was when he was producing Omar, a film about love at the Palestinian border that was nominated for an Oscar and in which Waleed also played a forced Israeli agent. He shared the stage with Meryl Streep in a New York production of Mother Courage and the screen with George Clooney in the film adaptation of Jon Ronson’s book The Men Who Stare at Goats. So far, however, he has never seen his own name give the best results.

We meet in West London at the home of a very wealthy stranger, a place where every interior looks as if it were housed in a design museum: Vitsoe – kitchen shelves, Art Deco – chaise longues, a 3m sculpture with the word “poo” on the toilet wall. The house was borrowed for a photo shoot, so I wait in the kitchen with his wife Joana while Waleed is spread out on the sofa, checking every inch of the celebrity.

Joana is a production partner in a film fund they are establishing and “unofficially his unpaid assistant”. I was told that she would attend the interview. But I’m surprised at how open it is. Within the time it took to prepare a pot of coffee, she gave me the outline of her high school romance (“Waleed was very small in third grade, he only grew up to ninth”) and gave me a scandalous anecdote one tells in the evening they ate in a chic hotel with a Hollywood actor and husband. It is a story that ends with a consensual groping around in the ladies’ room.

When we talk in a café around the corner, Zuaiter is just as open as his partner, but has a more serious tone, keeps eye contact and makes sure that every word is heard. First, he explains how his career has peaked in the years since Omar. Zuaiter, the Palestinian, always got the same offers: small parts in television programs, a Middle Eastern character that disappears after a few episodes. All too often, these roles played a terrorist. On Law & Order Criminal Intent, he was part of a terrorist sleeping cell that was planning an attack on New York. In the first season of Homeland, he played a torturer. In the comic thriller London has Fallen, he played Kamran, a terrorist who launched a series of major attacks on the capital.

Zuaiter has a complicated relationship with these roles. He likes being able to provide a realistic representation of a person who is being violent in the name of ideology, and often insists on script changes if he finds sections offensive. On one project, he refused to add an Arabic accent, pointing out that many terrorists who have carried out attacks in recent years were born in America.

Nonetheless, he fears that he has contributed in some way to spreading an unaffected narrative about the Middle East, perhaps even glorifying terrorism. Once he was asked by a television program to play Isis’ head. He said no. “I just thought, look at my resume! Look at what I did! I was actually so emotional because I saw Trump on TV at the time and said all of these things against my people. I thought I could regret the decision in a few months when I had to pay the rent. But it was so offensive, it was the right thing to do. “Joana shares his discomfort, but she does a glamorous spin. When she once read that Homeland was the then US President’s favorite show, she said to everyone, “Obama saw Waleed in his underwear!”

Two years ago, The lack of possibilities brought the Zuaiter to a standstill. His father, a Palestinian businessman who had always been unsure about Waleed’s decision to become an actor, had warned that if he played a terrorist he would “never speak to him”. He didn’t pursue the threat, but relationships were sometimes tense. “His background was in business and finance,” Zuaiter says. “My two older brothers went into this world. He opposed my career as an actor, it was so strange to him and he felt so powerless because he couldn’t help it. “

Zuaiter visited his father in December and the trip was full of tensions and struggles. His father died suddenly a few months later. “That struck me – maybe that’s what caused me. All of these things go through your head. I would be pretty devastated. “

Changing history: Waleed Zuaiter and July Namir in Baghdad Central. Photo: Sife Elamine / Channel 4

When the screenplay for a British television program about Iraq appeared, Zuaiter didn’t even want to audition for it. Another accented role, he thought. “My manager, my agent and my wife had to work behind the scenes to get me to do this,” he says. But when Zuaiter was convinced to look at the script, he realized that the role was more than just another Middle Eastern part. Baghdad Central is based on the novel by Elliott Colla and is a new drama with a big budget for Channel 4 and Hulu. It tells the story of post-invasion corruption and power struggles in Iraq from the perspective of Iraqi citizens. Zuaiter plays the leading role, Muhsin al-Khafaji, a liberal patriotic ex-cop who is offered medical treatment for his daughter in return for working with British and American forces to rebuild law and order in Iraq. Al-Khafaji has been in constant conflict, a noiric antihero who drinks and tries to cope with his situation. It is a role that Zuaiter felt strongly connected to. It is often al-Khafaji’s sick daughter who takes care of him – a relationship with which Zuaiter is connected.

“There is a feeling that a father is taking care of his sick daughter, but it is one of those relationships in which the child takes care of the parents,” he says. “As an actor who goes from job to job – and often there are these big gaps without work if you are not sure you can pay the rent – you have a responsibility to be your beacon of strength because you look up You (Waleed and Joana have two grown children, Laith and Nour). That is hard. I’ve given up a couple of times. My wife was an incredible stone for me. It is not easy for me, but it is not easy for her when she has to come to terms with my depression. “

The screenplay is rich in complex political dialogues in English and Iraq, which Zuaiter found to be incredibly challenging. He missed filming twice because learning the lines triggered a panic attack. However, getting into the role had been made easier because he had first-hand experience of Saddam Hussein’s life.

He was born in Sacramento, where he lived until he was five years old. But his family then moved to Kuwait, where his father grew up and where he had many business interests. Kuwait was a land of opportunity in the 1980s, especially for Palestinians who had fled their homeland and helped build the infrastructure: water, electricity, the oil platforms that made prosperity flow.

Zuaiter returned to America for summer camps and loved being brought up in two worlds and with two languages, English and Arabic. In primary school, he met Joana, who also traveled between the United States and the Middle East, and as a teenager, an uninterrupted romance began that lasted a lifetime. “She was my real high school sweetheart,” he says. “I took her to the prom.”

His family was not particularly political, but they mostly viewed Saddam as a good thing. “He said a lot of things that support the Palestinian cause,” Zuaiter says. “He said he would get Israel out of Palestine. The feeling was: “Let’s get behind him.” He has the fourth largest army in the world, he could make a difference. “If anyone wants support in the Middle East, they will unfortunately use the Palestinian cause as a way. At that time we were blinded by it. We thought it could make a difference. “

Things in 1990 changed quickly. Saddam invaded Kuwait and Zuaiter, who had both an American and Jordanian passport, had to flee. He hid his US documentary under his bed and feared that Saddam’s troops – who sympathized with Jordanians – would discover his American background.

“I tried to be as Jordanian as possible when they stopped us at checkpoints,” he says, “because American citizens were at greatest risk.” You switch to survival instinct. Everything is increased; You are very aware. You’ll see things you’ve never seen before – Iraqi tanks hauling extravagant Kuwaiti yachts down the street. People were so panicked that they had no time to bury their dead. You just had to keep going. You saw death, you saw endless lines at the gas station, but you had to get petrol, because if you run out of fuel on the street, nobody will stop for you. “

After he left, he concentrated on taking Joana out of the country. He constantly harassed the British Embassy and called every day to tell them that they had to help Joana (Joana had a Fiji passport; Fiji had recently become independent of Britain).

But Saddam was keen to keep the British hostage in the country as human hostages to prevent foreign strikes. In the end, he agreed to the release of a small number, including Joana and her mother, but not before they exposed him to members of the foreign press on a bizarre press occasion.

“There is this famous British citizen news material,” Zuaiter says. “Saddam Hussein with this little British child sitting on his lap. Saddam tried to show the world how friendly he was, but the boy was afraid. “Joana was in this group; You can see them in the footage. They were the last to leave Iraq and come to Britain before Operation Desert Shield started in August 1990.

“Until then, I considered my childhood to be very innocent,” says Zuaiter. “It was a loss of innocence. I had all these things in my room and when we left my father he gave me a small bag and said, “That’s all you can take.” All of that made it easier for me to get into the role as an entry point. which means loss. “

Although it already exists Zuaiter hopes for a second season of Baghdad Central and says he feels “liberated” from the opportunities he has recently been given to play characters that are clean-shaven and have an American accent. He hopes it’s a character who is a little bit more like him if he wants to play a different leading role.

I wonder if he ever feels that the limited roles he has offered are more than just a question of typography. There is a stereotype that everyone in Hollywood shares similar liberal views, but one area where there are serious differences is the Israel-Palestine conflict. When Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem criticized the Israeli state in 2014 for strikes against Palestine that killed thousands of civilians, Jon Voight published an open letter in the Hollywood Reporter, in which he chastised the couple and said they could “anti-Semitism all over Prodding the world “” You didn’t notice the damage they did. “

In 2018, Jewish film producer Jason Blum was booed at the Israeli Film Festival in Beverly Hills because he didn’t like Trump – shortly after the President moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

I ask Zuaiter if he has ever found out that the film industry is actively hostile to a Palestinian actor who plays American roles, and he says that although he has never knowingly been discriminated against, he has always been told during his career that he should say he is Jordanian or Lebanese rather than Palestinian.

“Perhaps the Americans are not as educated as the people of Europe – about the conflict, its history and complexity,” he says. “I had a manager that I met with at the beginning of my career. I said I was a Palestinian and she said “Oh” and looked at me. So I said to her, “With all due respect, I’ve seen this reaction before when I said I was a Palestinian – can you tell me what that is?” She said, “Should I be honest with you? ? Everything I know about Palestine comes from what I hear on the news. It’s just about terrorism. If you say you are a Palestinian, try to say something that is not yours. “I was grateful for their honesty. It gave me an insight into what the general public thinks.”

For my family, I want people to know that I am a Palestinian

The mood has changed since then, he emphasizes. “Even when I did The Men Who Stare at Goats and George Clooney said I was Palestinian, he joked: ‘Oh, I wouldn’t say that in the industry. ‘But he totally understood it and said something about the effect. It’s cool to say that you are Palestinian. I am very proud to be Palestinian. My father’s cousin, Wael Zwaiter, a poet, was murdered because he was a Palestinian (he is featured in the Stephen Spielberg film Munich). He was the only other artist in my family. I had family members who were killed as a result of the conflict. Shortly after Omar was finished, one of our relatives, a judge, was killed on the Jordanian border. For my family, I want people to know that I am a Palestinian. “

This loyalty to his identity and family was repaid, although he never managed to make amends with his father. Just before he died, he said to Zuaiter, “You know, you’re a fighter.” It was the best confirmation I have ever received from him. It gave me strength in filming because I carried my father’s spirit everywhere. I was able to connect so many qualities of Khafaji directly to my father. “

Baghdad Central is gripping and complex, with an impressive cast, including Bertie Carvel and Corey Stoll. It may well be Zuaiter’s moment to get into the top category of television. But the more astonishing story is his own: he escapes Kuwait by changing passports and identities, saving his childhood love from a dictatorship, and trying to follow his passion amid family disputes. If Waleed wants his next project to be a character that is a bit more like him, he shouldn’t rule out his own biopic, it would be worth a watch.

Baghad Central can now be seen on Channel 4